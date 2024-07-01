More than a hotel, Ashdown Park is a hotel, country club, spa, golf course and gardens, with a 2 AA Rosette restaurant and cocktail bar for good measure. Here’s a lowdown on what a stay has to offer.

Location

The expansive grounds of Ashdown Park Hotel are a 20-minute drive from East Grinstead station, which in itself is 55 minutes from Victoria. It means it’s doable from London; you’re swiftly taken into a bucolic heartland of rolling hills, open fields and sweet bird song in your ear. Nearby, Ashdown Forest is where A.A. Milne conjured up Winnie the Pooh and his world. Expect to see nods to this history in the area.

Countryside treasures are found within the hotel ground’s perimeter too. Much of its 186 acres is given over to an 18-hole golf course. But it’s sprawling enough to include woodland walks (look out for the wild deer), lounge by their koi-filled lake, or catch some rays in their well-kempt walled garden.

Room and interiors

In keeping with its manor house feel, the interiors are cosy, warm and high-end. There are plenty of original features too, with thick wooden beams and the stained glass of the original chapel. The reception is a particular draw, with full-height ceilings, arched doorways and grand furnishings.

The rooms vary from deluxe bedrooms from 18sqm, to opulent master suites that run up to 65sqm. All have Nespresso machines, Molton Brown toiletries, a Bluetooth speaker/digital alarm clock, fluffy robes and slippers.

I stayed in a suite that offered ample space and a jacuzzi bath. The details were sublime. The blackout curtains and blinds really did their job, and the carpet was fluffy to the touch, reminding us what we’re missing out on with the trend of wooden and laminate flooring.

Service and facilities

Catering for couples, groups and families, there’s an extensive ream of things to do in the grounds. There’s a gym, 18-hole golf course, two tennis courts, a decently-sized pool and small jacuzzi that’s free for hotel guests (even after the 11am check-out, happily). Plus the main house is dotted rooms to lounge in, enjoy a cocktail, or read. I was keen to check out the number of parkland walks, but not quite sure if I got lost around the golf course, or indeed took the right path. Either way, signage could be clearer.

Food and drink

Formal dinners are taken at Anderida, in a spacious white-tableclothed room overlooking the lush green gardens in front of the manor. It deserves its 2 A Rosettes. Service is relaxed yet on-the-ball, even though the staff were grappling with a busy restaurant. Executive Chef Tony Sanders has created a solid menu that’s delightfully tricky to choose from. I chose well with the gorgonzola and fig mille-feuille to begin (which took that classic taste combo to new heights) and a mercifully light chocolate orange choux bun for dessert. That said, I envied my friend’s lemon thyme crème brûlée, which delivered exactly the right journey of flavours you’d hope for.

Sadly breakfast, also taken at Anderida, remains to be sampled. The kitchen wasn’t able to serve the last guests more than the meagre dregs of the breakfast buffet for a reason that wasn’t too clear. It seemed like something ran out. At first we were told it was time (though we ordered in keeping with the time our table was booked for). Then we were told they ran out of the food (even eggs?). In any case, our hugely apologetic waiter Zsolt tried to make it right by offering us a Sunday lunch instead, which we couldn’t stay for. Given how much I live for three-course breakfasts at hotels, I hope this is an anomaly rather than usual practice.

Throughout the day, there are treats on offer, from picnic boxes to enjoy around the estate, to afternoon teas to be enjoyed in the lounges, to exquisite cocktails. The Bakewell Martini – perfectly balanced with Disaronno, raspberry puree, lemon Juice and sirop de fraise – was a resounding hit.

Website: ashdownpark.com

Address: Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club, Wych Cross, Nr Forest Row, East Sussex RH18 5JR