It’s like switching from a loud political talk show to a nature program when you travel from London to Tokyo. The noise goes down, the colors are brighter, and everything flows in a calm way. On different days, that quiet might be soothing or strangely overwhelming. It’s normal to feel out of place when you travel, but that’s what makes it fun. Be willing to learn when you visit Japan. The country will give you times that will change the way you think about everyday life.

Get your basics in order before you start comparing brollies on Shibuya’s zebra crossings.You will rely on maps, translation, mobile payments, and train schedules far more than you expect. That all depends on a stable connection. Free public WiFi is patchy and roaming can be pricey, so a simple fix is to carry a pocket router such as Mobal WiFi. It keeps your phone, tablet, and even a friend’s handset online without hunting for a café login every hour.

The Silent Train Ride

If London’s public transport is a rolling conversation, Tokyo’s is a library on rails. People keep their voices down, headphones leak nothing, and phone calls are rare. There will be signs asking people to turn off their electronics, and most of them do. Being polite in the place we all share is more important than following the rules. This means that getting on and off the trains is quick, people can easily switch places, and the trains have a strangely calming effect.

The silence can be scary for newcomers. Simple knowledge is the cure. Let the quiet guide you. Keep your volume low, watch how people line up neatly at platform markings, and follow the flow. If you make a mistake, a quick nod or “sumimasen” is enough. The system forgives, and in a few days you’ll find the hush calming rather than strict.

Small practical notes help. Carry a coin purse for vending machines on rural lines. Download a rail app that uses live data and romanised station names. And when the last train pulls away—much earlier than night buses in London—know your late-night options ahead of time.

Cash Is Still King

Japan’s cash culture is changing, but not fast enough to rely on a UK-style tap-and-go life. Independent ramen shops, tiny bars, temple markets, older taxis, and countryside inns often prefer notes and coins. ATMs in convenience stores are your friends; overseas cards tend to work reliably there. Keep a slim wallet for coins because you will get many, and they are useful.

A short checklist for money sanity:

Withdraw a starter sum at the airport or a convenience store ATM so you can reach your hotel without stress.



Learn the feel of the ¥500 coin. It buys a coffee, a bottled tea, or a lifesaving umbrella in a sudden downpour.



At some counters, you can expect to find separate receptacles for cash and cards. Put your money on the tiny tray instead of presenting it to the clerk right immediately.

You can still use cards and mobile wallets at some businesses, such gas stations and chain stores, but it’s preferable to be flexible on your journey. Treat cash as a bridge rather than a barrier.

Politeness Protocol In Daily Life

Things like how to wait in line and hand out business cards have rules. The most important thing is that you want to work with other people, not that you are perfect. People who don’t know each other bow more like nod. There are many places to take off your shoes. Look for the rack or the higher floor. When you’re on an escalator, stand on the left side in most of Tokyo and on the right side in some places of Kansai. Trays appear in shops so money and cards travel with clarity.

What surprises many Londoners is the standard of customer care. Staff often greet you, wrap purchases with precision, and walk you to the door. The flip side is your role as a considerate guest. Don’t eat while walking in crowded places, keep doorways clear, and stack trays in informal restaurants when signs tell you to. These behaviors are all simple to follow, but they all help the city run well.

If you goof up, which everyone does, being courteous will help you. A real explanation goes a long way. If others sense that you’re trying, they’ll go the extra mile for you.

Digital Contrast And Language Fixes

Japan can feel like the future and the past spliced together. You’ll find bullet trains humming like sewing machines, bathrooms with control panels, and then a rental flat with a gas meter that needs a paper notice to reset. Public WiFi exists, but it’s inconsistent and often limited to a time window. That’s important when you need a translation app to read a menu or figure out when the bus is running in the rain.

You can think of your phone as a trip kit. Online maps show which train car aligns best for transfers. Translation apps turn a shop sign into English. Restaurant search tools reveal last-minute seats at tiny counters. All of that dies without data. A pocket hotspot turns confusion into discovery, letting you linger down side streets and still find your way back.

For language, you don’t need fluency to unlock the city. A handful of phrases lowers the temperature of any interaction:

“Sumimasen” for excuse me or I am sorry



“Arigatou gozaimasu” for thank you



“Eigo wa hanasemasu ka” to ask if someone speaks English



“Kore o onegai shimasu” for this one please

Pair those lines with gestures and a smile, and most transactions become smooth. Menus with pictures help. So do plastic food displays that are as informative as they are endearing. If you’re lost, station staff and convenience store clerks are consistently patient guides.

Final Thoughts

Culture shock is a teacher masquerading as discomfort. Tokyo asks you to turn the volume down, move with intention, and notice the small systems that make big cities humane. Bring cash for the stubbornly analog corners. Ride the trains with a quiet, shared dignity. Accept that politeness is a social technology worth learning. And keep your digital lifeline steady so your translation app and maps keep working when you need them.

You don’t need to become someone else to enjoy Japan. Keep your London skills for reading a place and walking with purpose, but make them a little softer and more curious. When a vending machine brings you a hot can of coffee on a cold platform at midnight or a shopkeeper wraps your purchase like a gift, those are all signs of benefits. Don’t go anxious; instead, be ready, and let the city change the way you feel about time. That’s not just travel. It’s a quiet reset.