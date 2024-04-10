Cutting-edge security scanners have reduced queue times for passengers at London City Airport (LCY) by 50 per cent on average since they were introduced one year ago.

In April 2023, London City Airport became the first major airport in the UK to fully deploy next generation CT security scanners for its passengers, enabling travellers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

Passengers flying from London City Airport can now also take up to 2 litres bottles and are no longer restricted by 100ml liquid bottles, and can also leave large electronic items, like laptops, in their bag as they pass through security screening.

The cutting-edge technology detects prohibited items with greater accuracy and allows security staff to work more efficiently.

Alison FitzGerald, interim co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer at London City Airport, said: “We are committed to delivering the quickest, easiest and most efficient airport experience in the UK, so we’re delighted with the results of our CT scanners rollout.

“As we approach the busy summer holiday season, we’re proud to offer our passengers speedy connections from the heart of London to a range of exciting holiday destinations.”

