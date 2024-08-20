The drive leading to Brockencote Hall Hotel doesn’t have a mandatory speed limit, but it should do.

A canopy of mighty trees towers over the meandering road that passes through tranquil parkland and skirts a lake before arriving at the instantly recognisable fountain that sits at the foot of the hotel entrance.

Geese and sheep are never far away, while the first glimpses of the beautifully manicured gardens can be spotted in the old rowing boat that is bursting at the seams with fascinating foliage.

As such, the entrance at the foot of the hotel grounds represents a symbolic shift from the bustling M5 located just a short drive away via the A448 and should be recognised as such, for this is a place where life is better in the slow lane.

About the hotel

Widely regarded as one of the finest hotels and best places to eat in Worcestershire, Brockencote Hall Hotel is a beautiful Victorian country manor house hotel set in 70 acres of stunning parkland.

Complete with a scenic lake, tennis court and restored dovecote, the idyllic setting is a perfect wedding venue as well as relaxing break away.

The friendly team is ready to welcome guests for a blissful getaway that includes 21 luxurious bedrooms and a fine dining restaurant. The hotel is elegantly decorated with luxurious furnishings and plush fabrics, perfectly representing the country estate splendour of the hotel.

It is, as one TripAdvisor review points out, “stuck in the glorious days of manors”, with long passage halls and carefully manicured gardens, as well as roaring fires in the winter and delightful terraces in the summer.

There are mod-cons too, such as basic televisions and coffee machines in the rooms. But overall this is a hotel that is very much of its age, which can, at times, be at its own expense.

The food

Brockencote Hall Hotel’s commitment to sustainability, traceability and the environment sets it apart from other hotels as a champion of food excellence, under Head Chef Tim Jenkins.

Tim is incredibly passionate about introducing guests to some of the finest artisan producers in Worcestershire.

The menus change frequently to work with nature to create flavoursome dishes brimming with imagination and innovation.

The Chaddesley Restaurant at Brockencote Hall Hotel holds 3 AA Rosettes and is the place to enjoy fine dining in Worcestershire.

Immensely popular with locals and guests alike, the restaurant has an elegant, relaxed atmosphere with sweeping rural views and stunning décor.

Find Brockencote Hall Hotel at Brockencote, Kidderminster DY10 4PY