A 500-year-old pub has been listed on Airbnb with tenants given unlimited use of the bar during their stay.

The 16th-century White Hart Inn, located in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, sleep up to 14 guests and boasts an impressive six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as all the features of a traditional boozer.

You can even cheers with the ghost of Victorian poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, writer of ‘Ulysses’, who visited the establishment once upon a time.

Rolling hills and unspoilt farmland

The property has maintained all its original features, such as the original bar, stools, tables and furnishings.

Guests can stay for up to a week, which costs around £4,700 before additional Airbnb costs.

The Airbnb listing, by owner Richard Stockdale, reads: “Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take over an entire pub in the picturesque countryside of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“All set within the charming village of Tetford described by the Guardian in 2015 as the ‘English countryside at its quintessential best, with rolling hills, babbling brooks and unspoilt farmland’.

Airbnb

“There’s plenty to do, from pulling pints at your own bar, playing pool against your friends or hosting a meal in this charming historical inn.

“Or explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.

“You will have plenty of room for up to fourteen friends or family members with six bedrooms all have an en-suite shower and toilet available.

“There’s also a sofa bed for two more downstairs.”

Working bar, pool table and table tennis

Previous guests have raved about their stays on Airbnb, with several claiming they will be returning.

One former guest said: “Stayed here as a group to celebrate turning 40. Highly recommend – it’s a unique venue with a working bar, pool table, table tennis, sound system and amazing log fires.”

Another wrote: “I would 100 percent recommend booking this place, we were a party of 12 young adults and had a fantastic time.

“The pictures don’t do the pub justice, each individual main room of the pub was big enough to accommodate our entire party of 12.

“The bedrooms were all very nice/clean and had their own en-suites.”

And another impressed visitor said: “Amazing place. Having a whole pub to yourself is as good as it sounds.

“Great cosy pub, pumps all worked well, bedrooms comfy, good kitchen, lovely location.

“Perfect for a big group gathering, we will be back.”

You can check out the Airbnb listing here.

