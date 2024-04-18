Sustainability is a hot topic across a range of organisations today, and for obvious reasons. Increasing sustainability should not only be a moral obligation, but given its importance in today’s world, is way for a company to garner public support and positive press. It is also an effective way to ensure the survival of the brand. Companies and brands that are damaging to the environment will increasingly come under pressure from consumers. From fuel companies and fashion brands to airlines and casinos, sustainability initiatives are playing a bigger role in the world of business and consumer choices.

The casino industry is surrounded by an aura of excess. This lavish aspect of casinos is a big part of the allure for many people. Yet, casinos are also making moves towards being more environmentally friendly and sustainable. New casinos are being built with sustainability in mind and existing ones are implementing measures to make themselves more environmentally friendly. We can even see some social sustainability practices in online casinos.

Responsible Gaming and Social Sustainability

One aspect of sustainability that many do not consider is social sustainability, which is essentially the gambling industry’s ability to continue to operate with the same freedoms in the same markets. Casinos must be careful not to alienate the Government and wider society and they do this by mitigating the impact of, and potential for, problem gambling behaviours.

Responsible gaming measures help to ensure the long-term viability of the industry. Some casinos have chosen to allow smaller deposits for players. This allows players to play while encouraging them to only spend what they can afford. Others encourage players to set deposit and play limits, so they remain in control of their playing. This practice can also be seen in online casinos, with many having a minimum deposit of just £1.

Self-exclusion is another tool being used with success by land-based and online casinos.

Although London doesn’t typically top lists of gambling destinations⎯those spaces are reserved for Las Vegas, Monaco, and Macau⎯gambling is still an important tourist draw. While London is an economic powerhouse, losing this important revenue stream would have a serious impact on both the gambling industry in the UK and on the wider tourist economy in general. This makes these types of social sustainability measures even more important.

Waste Reduction Programs

Waste reduction is hugely important to reversing our negative impact on the environment. London casinos have been making positive steps to reduce the amount of waste that they produce. Reducing the number of single-use plastics they use in their food and drink packaging is the first step most casinos take, and it has a significant impact. Introducing compostable and recyclable materials has also helped.

Reducing water waste is also an important step. It requires changes to fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms, but most casinos seem willing to make these changes. Reducing water usage with low-flow fixtures reduces the amount of water wasted and saves both water and money for the business.

Metropolitan Gaming, the company behind London’s Sportsman Casino, Metropolitan Mayfair, and Empire Casino, is providing a great example for their competitors in taking sustainability seriously. They’ve already been awarded two Green Apple Environment Awards for helping the environment and are continuing to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. One part of their sustainability program is to increase the amount of waste they recycle.

Energy-efficient Buildings

Casinos are an energy-hungry industry. They are open all hours and need consistent lighting and temperature control throughout. The slot machine games use constant electricity, and the on-site bars and restaurants consume a lot of power as well.

Energy-efficient buildings are one of the most consistent ways that casinos can reduce their environmental impacts and become more sustainable. These initiatives typically require a significant financial investment in the initial phases but once they have been put into place they have long-term positive impacts.

The simplest way to make a building more energy efficient is to add solar panels to the roof. They are relatively unobtrusive, so they do not spoil the aesthetics of the casino’s exterior, but they still provide renewable energy. Wind turbines are more visible and visually distracting but can also be a simple addition with a huge positive impact.

Other initiatives are not terribly glamorous but are equally important. More efficient HVAC systems, rainwater collection systems, and low-flow fixtures all contribute to making a building more sustainable without being detrimental to the guests’ experiences.