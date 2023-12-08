Wireless power transmission enables the transfer of power without a physical link and is commonly used for power transmission through radio and microwaves.

The technology has since evolved to encompass a wide variety of applications like wireless electronic recharging, MAGLEV, RFID, smart cards, and more. This evolution has led to breakthroughs, with organizations like Reasonance at the forefront of this technological advancement.

Let’s explore the strides Reasonance has made in wireless power transmission.

Background Of The Technology

Reasonance Research on Natural Science is a UAE-based company that aims to make a charging system that is completely wireless. The company has based its power transmission on magnetic resonance and it has been continuously improving the technology.

The effects of magnetic resonance coupling are well-documented, and the organization utilizes this knowledge to innovate upon existing and new ideas. Through intensive fine-tuning and sophisticated adjustments, the Reasonance wireless power transmission technology has reached a point where it can be applied to various electronic devices.

A common concern among people when discussing wireless power transmission is its cost, something that the Reasonance team has kept in mind. The technology costs less and is much more cost-effective than its counterparts being developed by other companies, making it a viable alternative to existing charging solutions.

Potential Applications

Reasonance has already made significant breakthroughs in applying its charging technology to electric vehicles like private cars, service vehicles, carts, trucks, and more. The team has a well-functioning 3.5 kW e-vehicle charging prototype that makes charging a car safe and easy.

An unexpected but welcome application of the Reasonance wireless power transmission technology is in logistics. Logistics terminals and warehouses can benefit from wireless charging modules and smart industrial routers that ensure that robots and other electrical equipment continue to function seamlessly.

Advantages And Challenges

The Reasonance wireless transmission technology offers the following advantages:

Operates at various frequencies

Charging speed that is equivalent to wired charging

Charges from up to 50 cm away from the charging module

Construction is simple and cost-saving

A sleek and compact design that can be stored anywhere

Reasonance faced two main challenges when integrating the system into existing industrial systems: the efficiency and safety of the transmission system. The company has managed to work around both of these issues through consistent hard work.

As far as safety is concerned, the company strictly follows the international industry standards and WHO guidelines on electromagnetic fields. And for efficiency, the wireless power transmission technology is capable of transmitting a high amount of power to and from small transmitter units. The resistance loss observed during transmission is minimal.

Future Perspectives

The future of the technology holds plenty of promise, with wireless charging revolutionizing the effectiveness of our devices.

Personal devices will no longer have their batteries drained and will function almost indefinitely, so long as they are within the range of a charging module. And as the world shifts towards e-vehicles, smart roads will eliminate any concerns regarding the range of these vehicles.

The Reasonance wireless transmission technology can be a game-changer for warehouses and distribution centers. Charging modules will make such facilities entirely wireless and reduce maintenance requirements as well.

Conclusion

The wireless power transmission technology that Reasonance is working on has the potential to revolutionize the way we use various electronic devices. Its ability to charge devices at long range, streamline the industrial sector even further, and match the charging speed of wired chargers makes it a game-changer.

This technology holds a lot of potential, and as it continues to improve, its potential to improve everyone’s lives skyrockets.