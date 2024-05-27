The UK iGaming segment is one of the world’s largest commercialised gambling markets, outstripping the US, France, and Australia. From online casinos, sports betting, and poker to lotteries, every gambling genre is legal in this country.

Adequate regulations are among the biggest drivers of this market’s massive growth. Improved internet connectivity and a growing mobile market also propelled the market forward.

Gambling has been booming in the English country after the authorities legalised the online market. As per Statista, the UK’s online gambling revenue can reach US$13.78 bn this year. The same study also speculated a market volume of US$16.46 bn by 2029 due to an annual CAGR of 3.62% from 2024 to 2029.

In 2005, lawmakers in the United Kingdom revised the Gambling Act into law to regulate online operators in the market. It’s a vast regulation covering various aspects of online casinos and sportsbooks, such as security measures, fraud protection, licensing, underage gambling, anti-money laundering rules, and marketing.

Like traditional casinos, the UK Gambling Commission regulates and licenses online gambling brands in the local market. The country’s multi-licensing rule also authorises online operators to provide online gambling services remotely.

The passing of this gambling law set a new precedent not just for the UK but also for other parts of the world. Several other countries have been considering similar ordinances while regulating online gambling.

What are the Key Technologies Shaping the Future of Online Gambling?

Accessibility of digital technology has been a critical player in shaping the future of the iGaming industry worldwide. UK-based online casinos and sportsbooks leverage cutting-edge systems to provide top-notch and credible gambling services.

The rest of the countries are following suit to stay law-compliant while creating a safe and fun betting environment for gamblers. Here’s a breakdown of technologies that are redefining online gambling globally.

Mobile Gambling

The ever-growing mobile market led to the expansion of the UK’s online gambling segment. With the hype, casinos and software developers started focusing on building mobile-optimised games. These online casino games seamlessly adjust to different screen sizes and aspect ratios.

Moreover, some virtual casino brands also launch native apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. Hence, people openly embraced mobile gambling to play anytime and anywhere.

The changing trend in the UK also drove other markets to legalise mobile gambling. For instance, several mobile-based sportsbooks spurred in the US market after the Supreme Court suspended PASPA.

KYC Verifications

Player identification is one of the most crucial steps for online gambling sites in the UK. It ensures thorough onboarding checks to avoid underage gambling, money laundering, and fraud issues.

A person must complete this automated KYC (Know Your Customer) to complete verification during sign-up. The KYC process requires government-approved documents to verify a player’s name, date of birth, and address. The documentation can include a passport, driving license, bank statement, or utility bill.

Many authorities adopted this identity verification system to streamline the registration process for online operators. Gamblers can play on any site only after verification of this information.

As other countries become more open to crypto gambling, UK authorities will likely also make amendments in the coming days.

State-of-the-Art Safety Systems

Betting sites in the UK predominantly use SSL or TLS encryption systems. This technology secures valuable user data from the prying eyes of bad actors.

Today, it’s standard for globally renowned casinos and e-sportsbooks to protect players from online data theft and breaches. Gamblers can bet stress-free when they know the site uses encryption technology.

Responsible Gaming Practices

Responsible gambling protocols are paramount in the UK market. The regulatory bodies prioritise gambler’s protection and safety. Moreover, operators who promote responsible gaming show a dedication to player welfare and build market credibility.

According to UKGC’s guidelines, casino and sports betting sites should provide self-exclusion programs and online support to problem gamblers. There should also be loss and deposit limit options, which allow bettors to set their betting budgets.

Inspired by the UK’s regulations, other countries have also set stringent measures encouraging online casino site owners and gamblers to play responsibly. For instance, Brazil’s Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA) laid the rules for online brands to follow responsible gambling protocols. This regulation will help the Brazilian market prevent gambling addiction in the region.

Crypto Casinos – UK vs. International Market

Digital currencies are a new norm in the gambling market. That said, offshore casino and sports betting sites today integrated crypto as one of their payment options. The best USA online casinos are already allowing gambling via crypto methods. You can deposit or withdraw funds using various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dogecoin, and others.

However, the reality is different for crypto betting in the UK market. According to a recent Sky News report, crypto casinos are illegal in the UK. The volatility of cryptocurrency is a primary concern for the UK government. Frequently and drastically fluctuating crypto prices put both bettors and casino businesses at risk.

Hence, the UK Gambling Commission suspends licenses if casinos use this payment option.

FAQs

1. What is the role of the UK Gambling Commission?

The UK Gambling Commission monitors the country’s online gambling industry. This regulatory authority sets the benchmark for virtual casino brands to ensure compliance with UK gambling laws. The UKGC aims to provide a fair and safe gambling experience to bettors.

2. What is the most popular type of gambling in the UK?

Currently, online slots, poker, and sports betting genres are the market players in the United Kingdom.

3. Does the UK tax gambling?

No, the UK government levies no tax on winnings from gambling activities.

Final Thoughts

From betting on street games and brick-and-mortar casinos to online casinos, the gambling market in the United Kingdom has come a long way. Digital transformation is the foundation of this tremendous growth of the UK’s iGaming sector.

Moreover, the new regulations in the UK set the roadmap for other countries to follow. As consumers seek convenience and accessibility, online gambling will also reach heights in other geographies with proper laws and technologies.