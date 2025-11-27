The way that UK businesses leverage security technologies is changing, with leaders across most major industries pursuing new ways to balance safety and convenience. Data suggests physical attacks against UK businesses have risen by over 50% in recent years, influencing as many as 40% of Chief Security Officers to significantly increase existing security budgets.

While the primary purpose of security system upgrades is to help deter and address physical risks, leaders must also consider user experience. Effective security systems should support staff in the performance of their roles, not stand in the way of conducting efficient operations.

To effectively safeguard people and property in modern business environments, leaders must commit to the balancing of security and convenience.

Intelligent Authentication Methods

Security experts widely regard access control as one of the most important components of an effective business security system. Well-implemented access systems help to prevent unauthorised persons from entering secure areas while providing insights into facility usage.

Traditional access systems, however, have a few notable flaws. Primarily, physical credential tokens such as key cards and fobs are expensive to produce, can be easily lost or misplaced by users and can be copied by malicious actors wishing to gain access to high-risk locations.

To help address these challenges, modern business leaders are increasingly turning towards intelligent authentication methods. These touchless, agile and highly-secure credential types enable leaders to enhance security outcomes while maintaining convenient access for users.

Transformative credential types include:

Biometric credentials: Unique, difficult-to-fabricate personal identifiers such as iris, fingerprint or behavioural information is used to grant secure, convenient property access. Data suggests biometrics can reduce unauthorized access attempts by 90%.

Unique, difficult-to-fabricate personal identifiers such as iris, fingerprint or behavioural information is used to grant secure, convenient property access. Data suggests biometrics can reduce unauthorized access attempts by 90%. Mobile credentials: Bespoke, adjustable credentials are sent directly to authorised persons’ smartphones and secured behind existing in-device security protections. As many as 64% of companies have adopted mobile IDs to some extent in recent years.

Bespoke, adjustable credentials are sent directly to authorised persons’ smartphones and secured behind existing in-device security protections. As many as 64% of companies have adopted mobile IDs to some extent in recent years. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA systems combine two or more credential types to add an extra layer of access security. Data published by Statista reveals that at least 98% of modern organisations worldwide currently support some form of MFA.

Remote-Access Security Management

To support increasingly flexible workflows and agile business operations, many UK business leaders are moving core processes to the cloud. By pursuing cloud-based business security management, teams can manage entry requests and investigate suspicious events remotely.

Cloud-based access control software helps to streamline access management by providing security staff the ability to oversee operations from anywhere at any time. Admins can simply log into a digital portal from any secure smart device to review events and adjust credentials.

These remote-access capabilities benefit businesses of all kinds, particularly those that offer hybrid work patterns and regularly manage access for guests. Security staff can be informed of events remotely and prompted to engage responses to help keep properties secure 24/7.

When combined with mobile credential readers and visitor management kiosks, cloud-based systems also drive secure, streamlined access for customers and guests. Users can request access online and have passes sent straight to their phones via a semi-automated process.

Integrated Security Ecosystems

The use of intelligent credentials and cloud-based management systems enables leaders to combine access control and wider business security solutions. Integrations with devices like cameras and smart environmental sensors can be developed to enhance access operations.

For example, integrations with CCTV cameras can enable operators to visually verify access events in real-time. Admins can be sent remote alerts informing them of suspicious access attempts, with options to revoke credentials and enact wider security responses as required.

The development of integrated security systems also enables leaders to program automated emergency responses. In the event that cameras, sensors or entry readers detect suspicious activity, doors can be locked, alarms can be raised and operators can be informed remotely.

Integrated, cloud-based security ecosystems provide operators a holistic view of emerging threats across the entire property. Should a credential be misused, a reader be vandalised or a secure location be breached, intelligent, informed responses can be engaged immediately.

Securing a Better Future for UK Businesses

As physical threats targeting UK businesses continue to rise, more leaders are expected to explore sophisticated security system upgrades. However, effective systems must maintain an ideal balance between security and convenience for employees, customers and visitors.

By leveraging secure, convenient credentials, remote-access management platforms and integrated business security solutions, leaders across all industries can develop bespoke and effective access systems that will continue to shape security operations across the UK.