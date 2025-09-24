At this year’s IAA Mobility, EVE Energy made a confident statement about its role in the future of global electrification. Founded in 2001 and listed on Shenzhen’s Growth Enterprise Market in 2009, the company has grown into one of the most influential players in lithium battery technology, with a footprint spanning 12 manufacturing bases worldwide.

Today, it supplies bulk to Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia, while also being designated by BMW, GM, and Jaguar Land Rover. Beyond passenger cars, EVE ranks among the top global players in the commercial vehicle and energy storage markets, with its cylindrical and prismatic batteries widely used in electric buses, trucks, and grid-scale energy storage systems.

On IAA media day, the spotlight fell on OMNICELL, EVE’s large cylindrical cell platform. The company emphasized OMNICELL’s ability to bridge multiple vehicle applications through a standardized design approach. Its architecture is designed to accelerate system development, enabling automakers to adjust performance by chemistry while maintaining a common structural backbone.

Equally important is OMNICELL’s message for the consumer: high energy density, long driving range, and ultra-fast charging that can replenish 80% of the capacity in just 10 to 20 minutes. This combination of performance and practicality positions it well for global OEM platform strategies, where time-to-market and cost efficiency are now as critical as battery innovation itself.

EVE’s Global footprint includes over 70GWh of planned production capacity for cylindrical battery. The organization operates 6 research and development center, 12 production sites and 8 sales companies and offices, along with more than 6 cylindrical factories located across China, the United States, Hungary, Germany, Malaysia, and Singapore. The annual output of the most popular cell model 18650 is approximately 1.3 billion units. The company has obtained 79 certifications, conducted over 33 safety tests, and holds 2,702 patents for cylindrical batteries.

EVE is also advancing its full-lifecycle coverage concept. At this year’s IAA Mobility, EVE successfully launched its first complete battery passport, which underpins the company’s sustainability performance with traceability, reliability and transparency. This data-driven battery passport integrates design, manufacturing, application and recycling into a seamless closed loop, ensuring every stage of the battery’s lifecycle creates value rather than generating waste. For automakers confronting mounting sustainability requirements, EVE’s battery passport provides a clear path to compliance and efficiency—turning regulatory challenges into differentiation opportunities, and demonstrating EVE’s commitment as a long-term partner in global electrification and cooperation.

EVE’s presentation in Munich reflected its broader corporate mission: to empower the world with safer, greener, and smarter energy solutions. With more than 6,000 researchers and over 10,000 patents, the company continues to push forward, not just with lithium-ion technologies, but also with sodium-ion, solid-state, and hydrogen energy solutions.

Sustainability was another theme interwoven into the brand’s story. Through its “3040” Carbon Neutrality Goal, EVE has pledged operational neutrality by 2030 and complete value-chain neutrality by 2040. Initiatives such as Energy Digitalization 2.0, demonstrate the tangible steps being taken to align business growth with climate responsibility.