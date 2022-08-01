As with any mechanical system, air conditioners require some maintenance to function properly. Fortunately, Air Conditioning repair involves a lot of do-it-yourself projects.

What upkeep is required for an air conditioner?

1. Alternate Your Filters

Installing new filters each month during the cooling season will increase the efficiency of your central and window air conditioners. If your filters are washable, you may also clean them.

For household air conditioning systems, look for the filter’s minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV), which goes from 1 to 12. The higher the number, the better filtration it offers (and the more energy needed to pull air through it, so balance air-quality concerns with energy costs).

2. Fix Air Conditioner Leaks

Window air conditioning units are notoriously difficult to properly seal, and tubes can lose up to 30% of their airflow through leakages. Use the time-tested “smoke method” to find leaks.

Hold an incense stick at the duct connections for central air conditioning; ignite an incense stick and place it where the unit and the window frame meet for window units. If the smoke spreads, there is a leak. For smaller gaps in ducting, use foil tape; for larger ones, duct mastic; for window air conditioners, place foam between the unit and the window frame, taping as necessary.

3. Insulate to Maintain Air Cooling

To keep the air inside ducts cold, they should be wrapped in hot attics or crawl spaces. Spray foam, batt insulation, or rigid foam insulation are all options. Use foil tape to seal the batt and rigid insulation (not duct tape). Wraps provide some insulation for confined places.

4. Maintain Your Condenser or Compressor

Install window units or condensers on the north or east side of your home, or construct a screen to protect them from the sun. They lose up to 10% of their effectiveness when exposed to direct sunshine.

The air compressor and condenser of a central air conditioning system are often placed at your home’s foundation, outside the building. Get rid of any neighboring bushes, grass that is too tall, leaves, and hanging branches because it functions best when there are about 24 inches of clean space in all directions.

5. Maintain a Cool AC Unit

Keep your blinds or shades drawn during the day to prolong the life of your air conditioning system. You may also install awnings to protect south-facing windows from harsh sunlight. To more efficiently move cooled air, think about using the AC alongside floor or ceiling fans.

6. Carry out yearly AC maintenance

Your local dealer or the one who installed your central air conditioning should put you on a regular maintenance program that includes more than just changing the filters.

If you didn’t do it earlier this year, schedule this checkup for before the cooling season begins (or perform it right away). Include the following chores in your checkup:

Examining and cleaning coils

Filter maintenance or replacement

Changing and adjusting fan belts

Lubricating bearings and motors

Maintaining and inspecting fans and blowers

Examining safeguards and controls

Checking refrigerant and pressures

Checking the temperatures in use.

Too many internal doors closed will throw off the balance of the central air conditioning system, reducing the amount of airflow throughout the entire house. Instead, leave the doors slightly ajar if you prefer some privacy.

Conclusion

Investing in a home air conditioning system is essential for you as a homeowner and its occupants. Finding a perfect air conditioning system that suits your preference enables you to stay in a cooling and relaxing environment.