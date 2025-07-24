Reform UK has accused of stoking up violence on social media after the ant-migrant Epping protest turned physical.

Nigel Farage’s party has been under criticism in recent days for appearing to take on “anti-police” stances, according to some.

Here are a few social media posts that have attracted major attention:

Leading Reform figure and broadcaster Tim Montgomerie posted on X: “The country is at boiling point. The authorities need to get a grip. And quickly.”

Reform Exposed, the investigative anti-Nigel Farage page, replied: “You used to be a moderate voice on the right. Seems you’ve ditched it for some pieces of silver.

“This sort of rhetoric was once something to criticised. Now you’re part of the anti-police party.”

Meanwhile, the party’s head of Doge Zia Yusuf said: “Britain is a tinderbox.”

One user brutally claimed: “No it’s not You’d love it to be with everyone at each others throats to market your party, but outside of Reform and the Mail a few other dying legacy media news papers, it’s completely normal You want to be able to have violence and division incited across the country.

“That’s why you all went crazy other Lucy Connolly being convicted All you do is create trouble, shout relentlessly how bad everything is and have no answers. The system has faults, but you’re not hear to fix the system for the working class. You’re here to make that system much worse for them. To take from them further, to take their working and human rights and free healthcare.

“There’s angry men with next to nothing that have worked all their lives who you’ve riddled with hate and when they vote for you, you’ll take their healthcare and many will die bankrupt unable to afford medical care, prescriptions or ambulances for their kids and their parents.”

And, Darren Grimes just asked: “Does anyone else feel that Britain is about to snap?”

Reform UK would deny claims.