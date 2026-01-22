It marks a massive £290 discount on the iPad 8th Gen

Apple fans are rushing to snap up this unmissable iPad deal, which sees the popular device get a huge discount.

If you’re looking to get an iPad but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on one, then this deal could be perfect for you.

You can currently get the Apple iPad 8th Gen 10.2-inch on Wowcher with a £290.99 discount.

Usually priced at £429.99, you can secure the iPad for £139, marking a 68% discount.

Although the 8th Gen Apple iPad is six years old this year, it’s still capable of handling a lot of the same basic tasks as Apple’s lastest offerings.

Plus you can keep yourself entertained by streaming movies and TV shows at-home or on-the-go, do professional note-taking, making digital art and more.

Wowcher’s offer is on the classic Space Grey iPad with 32GB storage, which might be on the smaller side for some people, but it’s compatible with iCloud, so you can back up data, including pictures and videos without taking up all your device’s storage.

However if you’re thinking of purchasing the deal, you should keep in mind that the iPad currently on offer is refurbished, which means that it has previously been owned by someone else.

But instead of just being a simple second-hand device, it has been professionally restored with little to no scratches, chips, or other cosmetic damages on the outside, and should be certified to work as it did out of the box.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the iPad from Wowcher have said: “Superb condition, works perfectly. Fast delivery. Perfect.”

Another added: “Very good price for the product, for a refurbished item it looked brand new. Very easy to transfer all of my data and apps from my old iPad to this one. Delivered when they said it would be. The only negative was, I didn’t order enough memory, I purchased the 32gb but really should have ordered the 64gb. (my fault entirely).”

Meanwhile, one customer complained that they couldn’t get the colour they wanted, but ended up with a significant upgrade. They said: “Didn’t have the colour I requested but upgraded the iPad from 64 to 128gb as an apology.

“Very impressed. Seems a good purchase very reasonably priced.”

To shop the iPad deal with a 68% discount head to Amazon here.