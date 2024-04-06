The Millers became the first team to be relegated last night after a dismal one nil loss to Plymouth Argyle, which seemed to sum up their dismal campaign. They have won just four games this season and are now guaranteed to finish bottom of the table with five games still to play. The highlight of the match was an excellent goal by Plymouth’s Mumba’s with Rotherham barely bothering the Argyle keeper.

And while performances at the New York Stadium have been poor, it has been worse on the road as they have failed to win a single match away from home all season. The Millers have now not won a league match on their travels since November 2022.

Their original manager this season, Matt Taylor, was been sacked in November as they languished four points adrift of safety. However it just got worse under replacement Leam Richardson who won only two of his 21 league games in charge. They dropped into the bottom three on 23 September never to re-emerge.

Rotherham are becoming the classic yo-yo club between the Championship and League One as until last season fans had seen run of six successive seasons where the club was either promoted to or relegated from the Championship. That they have been relegated again this year will therefore not have come a s surprise, nor will it be a a surprise if they are among the favourites to gain promotion from League One next year, with manager Richardson at least having prior experience of leading Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2022.

