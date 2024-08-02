After finding itself the target of far-right protesters in Hartlepool this week, the Nasir Mosque’s history of commendable community-spirited charity work has been revealed.

During the violent unrest that erupted this week following the deadly stabbing of three girls in Southport, far-right thugs attacked the Muslim place of worship in Hartlepool. Since then, the mosque’s incredible track record of charitable deeds has come to light.

According to the national charity Community Organisers, the mosque gave over £25,000 to the Royal British Legion through the sale of poppies. The Royal British Legion Industries is a leading veteran’s charity, supporting British veterans and their families with employment, welfare and housing.

The Nasir Mosque has not only supported national causes; but has helped many thousands of Hartlepudlians. Members of the mosque have donated a staggering 25,000 plus meals for hungry Hartlepool residents. The mosque also runs an annual “Walk for Peace” raising thousands of pounds for other Hartlepool-based charities.

People across the country are joining the local community in Hartlepool to give back to the Nasir Mosque for their selfless work. Aiming to “show our appreciation of their dedication and effort, and to support their ongoing scheme to feed those in need,” the donation drive on GoFundMe has raised over £10,000 in two days. This has smashed the original £1000 fundraising target by over 1000%.

The crowdfunding success demonstrates the gratitude of the local community for the mosque, following the violent protests that saw seven men charged with disorder. One Hartlepool resident, speaking on X, said that “the Nasir Mosque has been a force for good,” adding, “It is based in a deprived community who they support with charity.”

At a time when far-right voices are attempting to question multicultural integration, Community Organisers also pointed out that the Nasir Mosque also celebrated the Queen’s Jubilee with a garden party and had a coronation party for King Charles.

