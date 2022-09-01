Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was an angry man on the touchline yesterday, until a last gasp winner in the 98th minute against Newcastle United.

He felt the last-minute goal, in the 98th minute, was the ‘perfect response’ to Newcastle’s alleged gamesmanship.

“We scored the equaliser and then it was just a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot,” Klopp said. “The game was just interrupted constantly for some reason and that doesn’t give you the momentum. There was no chance to gain any kind of momentum.

“In the end, I was really happy in the moment when we got the last corner in the 98th minute. Obviously what happened was absolutely outstanding, a wonderful goal.”

In response, Kieran Trippier said: “(Time wasting is) something the referee needs to get control of. We’re coming away to Anfield, we set out a game plan so if he (Klopp) wants to complain about time wasting, the officials have to take control.”

"We scored in the 90'+8, It's the perfect response to that."



Jurgen Klopp on how late Liverpool's winner came in the match.

📺: @USA_Network #LFC | #NUFC pic.twitter.com/LZ3lESZkKE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2022

However, on the other side of the argument, Newcastle fans and supporters of other clubs were quick to point out that the game had five minutes of injury time and they scored in the 98th minute.

I think if Liverpool had conceded in the 98th minute after 5 minutes of injury time Jurgen Klopp would’ve performed a citizens arrest on the referee — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) September 1, 2022

Jurgen Klopp: "I told the referee 5 minutes added time wasn't enough so it was pleasing to see him give us 8 minutes instead. This is the kind of support we need from officials if we are to win the league again" — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 31, 2022

We used to have ‘Fergie time’ – now we have ‘Klopp time’ pic.twitter.com/0LVqFwLOcP — Shed Hender (@ShedHender) August 31, 2022

When he cried about United getting penalties, we stopped getting stonewall penalties.



Now he cried about time running out and the officials listened 😭



Never seen a club backed so much by officials, pundits, media as Klopp's Liverpool.Yet he still finds ways to cry about it pic.twitter.com/aYdeuGGxMH — A 🛑🔰 (@UtdDefence) August 31, 2022

Replace Fergie Time with fucking Klopp Time. 5 mins injury time. Liverpool score with 97:12 on the clock. And they say Liverpool aren’t favoured. Do me a favour. #LIVNEW — Darren Taylor (@DazRTaylor) August 31, 2022

I am imagining how klopp would have acted if they conceded that goal at that time.. when the time had exceeded what it’s supposed to be.. hypocrite…smh — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) August 31, 2022

Klopp moaned about how they’d win if they had more time & the premier league refs have changed the rules of the game for him. It’s horrendous — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) August 31, 2022

Wish we'd had Klopp in charge of our injury time last night. — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) August 31, 2022

Forget Fergie Time, it’s Kloppo Time now pic.twitter.com/WHLhepV45V — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) August 31, 2022

We had Fergie time yeah, the odd min here and there.



That tonight was fraudulent time. — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) August 31, 2022

But Newcaslte should bounce back?

Very harsh on #NUFC that one. Games against Man City and Liverpool this season, as well as how rattled Anfield and Jurgen Klopp seemed this evening, shows Eddie Howe's Magpies are real PL force to be reckoned. Come a long way in short space of time, despite obvious disappointment — Liam Kennedy (@LiamJKennedy23) August 31, 2022

It’s very tough to concede in the 97th minute when there was five minutes supposed to be added on,” right-back Trippier told the PA news agency.

“But you can’t let the result take us off track because we’ve got another big game around the corner. It just shows how far we’ve come in a short period of time.

“Coming to places like this, it’s always going to be difficult. Liverpool are always going to have spells in the game where you have to concentrate, which I thought we did.

“OK, Firmino scored a good goal but even after that they gained momentum but I felt we handled that. To say that they scored from a second phase from a set piece is difficult to take.”

“Everything’s positive,” Trippier said ahead of Saturday’s home match against Crystal Palace. “Obviously in past seasons Newcastle haven’t come here and had a positive result before.

“You see how we transformed as a team, the way we want to play. We want to get after teams and we showed that away at Anfield.

“Coming here and playing like we did, especially the first half where we unsettled them, and the way we defended as well because you see the talent that they’ve got.”

