The trainer of the 2017 champion, Lucinda Russell, will now look to refocus as she continues her preparations for Aintree. Based out of Kinross, she will also be aware that she has a great chance of finding a worthy follow-up to One for Arthur in 2023.

The Horse to Beat

Russell’s mount Corach Rambler is considered the horse to beat at Aintree on April 15th. After a solid career, the nine-year-old leads the markets going into the race. Those looking to bet on Grand National with Paddy Power will find Corach Rambler as the clear favourite at 11/2. The closest challenge is expected to come from 2022 winner Noble Yeats at 8/1, while the chasing pack is led by Delta Work at 10/1, plus Longhouse Poet, Mr Incredible and Any Second Now at 12/1.

Surprises will often happen in this race. While coming home in first place 12 months ago, Noble Yeats converted at a generous 50/1. It will be a tough challenge, but the figures are encouraging for backers of Corach Rambler. For those who are undecided, how does Lucinda Russell’s runner shape up?

Corach’s Credentials

The 2023 Grand National will be Corach Rambler’s 13th run of his career. Of those previous 12 outings, six have resulted in wins, such as back-to-back Ultima handicaps according to ITV. In addition, there has been a solitary third place finish.

The maths aren’t too hard to work out: The statistics show that Corach Rambler wins 50% of his runs. If we disregard that third place, he either wins or finishes down the field, so that’s not necessarily an encouraging factor for each way backers.

We could summarise by saying that Lucinda Russell and Corach Rambler offer a threat, but the horse lacks consistency. It’s a mixed prognosis, but the trends are more hopeful as race day approaches.

Trends are Encouraging

The results from previous Grand Nationals show that the majority of winners are aged eight and over. That’s the first box ticked as nine-year-old Corach Rambler begins his final preparations for Aintree in 2023.

Those results also tell us that 12 of the winners from 2010 to 2022 were entering the race for the first time. That’s another trend in the favour of Lucinda Russell’s horse. A regular at the Cheltenham Festival, Corach Rambler is making his Grand National debut this year.

The indicators, meanwhile, are against the favourite’s main rival Noble Yeats. Multiple entrants lack success by comparison, and only two horses have won the National for two years in succession since 1946. The double may have been completed by Tiger Roll in 2019, as covered by The Mirror at the time, but it’s a rare feat.

Corach Rambler has that mixed record, but he was a winner on his previous outing. Victory at the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in March puts the horse in a good position to deliver at Aintree.