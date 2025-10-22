The 27-year-old Tralee native is making a mark on the Irish jumps scene after making the transition from race riding to training.

Collins was born in Co Kerry and made his way in the sport initially as a jockey, cutting his teeth with Tom Cooper in nearby Farmer’s Bridge before moving on to the yard of the late Dessie Hughes.

It was for Hughes’ daughter, Sandra, who Cian eventually rode his first winner at Wexford in 2015 on Poetic Lord.

He comes from a family with a tradition in racing. His father, Alan, keeps horses and was a member of the Total Enjoyment syndicate in 2004, the filly was bred by Cian’s uncle, Noel, a horse breeder based in the midlands.

Cian made the move to Gordon Elliott’s yard and spent six formative years at Cullentra, including riding at the Cheltenham Festival.

He had ridden 11 winners when a horrific back injury ended his riding career in 2017 and he turned his focus to training instead around the time of his 21st birthday.

Learning from the best

He says he paid attention to everything that was going on, wherever he spent his time, but admits that the chance to see Elliott up close and personal was huge

“I stayed riding out for Gordon for five years after the accident. Any yard I was in I always watched what was going on. I would watch Gordon a lot. I like the way he runs his horses,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Gordon’s not afraid to run them and they usually win. He wins a lot of races with poor horses, horses that others might think aren’t good enough, Gordon will find a race for them to win.”

He’s got a positive attitude and relishes the notion of hard work, admitting the emphasis is certainly on that aspect now that his name is on the license.

“I find there is a lot more work to training than when I was riding; a lot more responsibility, and it’s harder. I don’t really mind the pressure at all though. If anything, pressure is what keeps you going,” he added.

Jazzy Matty provides Cotswolds glory

In February of 2024 the Caldwell horses in training dispersal sale attracted lots of attention. Caldwell Potter changed hands for an eye-watering sum, but Collins had eyes only for Jazzy Matty and, after a bid of €50,000 was accepted, he got his target.

The French import had started out with Elliott in Ireland, winning a Fairyhouse maiden over timber in December 2022 and then landing the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle the following March under the late Michael O’Sullivan.

Collins had seen enough of Jazzy Matty to understand the talent and his faith was rewarded.

He won a beginners’ chase at Wexford last summer and gained experience over the Cheltenham fences when inched out by Path D’oroux at the October meeting.

His next start over fences came in the Grand Annual, where he came home in front under Danny Gilligan.

Things didn’t work out for Jazzy Matty in the Galway Plate this summer, but he has three wins in eight starts over fences and could emerge this winter as a flagbearer for Collins’ yard at Robinstown Stables in Co Meath, as he bids to further enhance a growing reputation as one of Ireland’s rising stars on the jumps scene.