This 2022 edition of the World Cup will be remembered for records as well as controversy. After months of discussion, particularly concerning a possible boycott before the event. Despite everything, the event was regarded as a success due to the exciting entertainment on the pitch.

Everything has already been said about the controversy of playing in Qatar. We won’t talk about the incredible final between France and Argentina either. No, today we will talk about another aspect of the biggest football competition in the world, namely, the sports bets placed at non GamStop bookmakers on JustUK Club. A look at the incredible sums wagered during this 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A Context That Is Not Conducive to Sports Betting

Before the start of this 2022 World Cup, all the ingredients seemed to be in place for a certain (relative) disinterest on the part of the public, but above all of the bettors. These fears were due to several reasons. First of all, the threats of boycott, which hovered over the competition, raised fears of a notable drop in audience and participation at all levels. The second fear was linked to the postponement of the 2022 World Cup, which was held in a completely new way in winter (to avoid the summer heat in Qatar). A World Cup taking place during the months of November and December, just before the Christmas holidays, raised fears that the public would be less inclined to make substantial expenses during this period. Finally, the general economic and social context of sports betting.

The Unexpected Success of This 2022 World Cup

Against all expectations and despite a heap of pessimistic predictions, this 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a great success!

Better still, in some aspects, it even displays records and figures higher than those of 2018.

It is, in particular, a very specific sector that has exploded all the counters; it is that of gambling and sports betting at non GamStop bookies. Indeed, against all odds, punters not only were there but bet much more than was the case in 2018.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it was not far from 1 billion euros that were wagered online, including 55 million just for the final between France and Argentina and 30 million for the semi-final between France and Morocco.

Finally, during the 2018 edition, it is “only 366 million that had been bet by online bettors, which represents an increase of 70% in 2022.

At the same time, associations fighting against addiction to gambling have not failed to point out some deviations.

According to them, some abuses have been observed, particularly with regard to the marketing techniques of advertisers, both relating to gambling and the sale of alcohol. Therefore, if out of the multitude of bets recorded during this World Cup, some must have made some people happy, it should be remembered that it is always advisable to play responsibly and to get help at the first signs of addiction.