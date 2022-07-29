It not only draws attention instantly but plays a huge role in the first impression your property provides your guests, passers-by, and neighbours. Besides, it can also enhance the curb appeal of your home as well as increase its value.

Unfortunately, many homeowners tend to neglect their front doors until something is wrong with them. While it makes sense to replace your front door when it is broken or damaged, these are not the only reasons that should prompt you to replace your front door.

Here are some incredible reasons you should consider replacing door, especially your front door.

1. To enhance your home’s security

One of the most significant reasons to replace your front door is to enhance your home’s security. Security of your home is a crucial aspect that you cannot overlook. Thieves or burglars can use your front door to gain access to your house. That’s why you must ensure that you invest in a great, secure front door.

Installing a new, steel door can increase your home’s security. Modern doors are stronger than their predecessors and have better locking capabilities. They have various lock options, including standard bolts, keyless entry. etc. Of course, the perfect type of lock can make a huge difference when it comes to security. So if you have one of those old, wooden doors that compromises your safety, it is time to invest in a modern door, such as a steel door with enhanced security features.

2. To increase your home’s curb appeal

Replacing your front door is also a perfect way to enhance its appearance. As already mentioned, your front door plays an important role in the first impression your property gives to passers-by, guests, and neighbors. So if you want to make your home look more presentable and beautiful, you need to work on your front door.

Besides, one of the most cost-effective ways to refresh the look of your home is to get a new, beautiful door. This is the time to add a pop of color or increase the size of your entryway. If you like, you can also go for a larger door. It all depends on your preference and budget.

3. To enhance energy efficiency

Another incredible reason you should consider replacing your front door is to improve the energy efficiency of your home. This can benefit you, specifically when it comes to your energy bills. The more efficient your energy is, the lesser your energy bills will be. Both windows and doors contribute significantly to energy efficiency.

You may want to replace your front door so that you can install a more energy-efficient one. Such kind of a door can easily maintain the temperature of your home, therefore, reducing the need for heating and cooling. This, in the end, will reduce your energy bills.

While many homeowners prefer wooden doors thanks to their beauty, they are less energy-efficient compared to steel or fiberglass doors. Old, uninsulated doors or warped wooden doors may not fit properly within the doorframe. This can allow hot or cold air to leak into your home, forcing you to use your HVAC system more often to keep your house comfortable.

Fortunately, modern front doors can provide an airtight fit, making a huge difference in your energy bills. When choosing your new front door, make sure to pay attention to energy performance ratings.

4. Increase your home value

Some people simply want to build their dream homes and settle there forever, while others prefer to sell them and move elsewhere. In both cases, you must ensure that your home has a higher value, this is especially important if you intend to sell the home in the near future.

Installing a new, high-quality door can help you increase your home value. That’s because the front entry boosts your home’s overall curb appeal, energy efficiency, and home security. The cost of installing a new steel front door varies from one state to another, but you can recover 75% of this cost when you sell your home, making it a worthy home improvement project.

5. To enjoy new technology

If you want to enjoy the latest technology when it comes to your door, you may consider replacing your front door. Modern doors are equipped with a smart lock, which gives you peace of mind and adds convenience to your life. There are plenty of new lock systems available in the market today.

The best thing about these smart locks is that they have various features, meaning that you can easily customize your door to suit your needs. So, if you don’t want to carry your keys around the entire day, you can simply opt for a smart lock with digital keys, fingerprint scans, or key codes.

6. Fewer maintenance requirements

Owning a home comes with lots of maintenance. This means that anything that requires less maintenance can be a plus. When it comes to doors, wooden doors tend to require regular maintenance to make sure that they retain their beauty and are protected from wearing out prematurely. This entails regular repainting and refinishing.

In addition, moisture can seep into wooden doors, causing them to rot. And since wood can expand or contract in extreme temperatures, this can cause cracking or warping.

On the other hand, steel and fiberglass doors are very durable and require less maintenance. They will neither rot nor warp over time, so you don’t have to worry about regular repainting and refinishing. So, if you have had enough of the high maintenance that your old, wooden door demands, it is time to consider replacing it with a steel or fiberglass door, which typically requires less maintenance.

Final thoughts

Replacing your door can offer you so many benefits that you never imagined. Not only will it add value to your home but also enhance your home’s curb appeal and boost its security. However, if you want the door to provide you with all these benefits, you must ensure that the door is installed by a professional.