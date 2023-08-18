Do you want to buy a wooden garden building? Most property owners are investing in garden offices, summerhouses and large sheds in order to expand their living space and get the most enjoyment from their homes. Indeed, garden buildings are cheaper to buy, easier to build and require less permission from local councils than extensions.

You must ensure that you research and get a quality wooden garden building. The problem is that so many companies do not care as long as they make money. This is why you might be debating going smaller and choosing a family business. Generally, people prefer to do this when expanding their living space. The whole experience can be better. Let’s take a closer look at why.

A Personal Touch

Do you feel like big companies do not have that personal touch with sales? Indeed, this can be the case and everything can feel corporate and profit driven. When you are buying a wooden garden building, this is a huge investment. It is also one that you are excited about. But, big companies can make this process less enjoyable. Sales can be pushy and you can feel like nobody is helping you make the right decision for your home.

This is where things are different with a family business. They take a different approach to customers and one that feels more personal. Indeed, they want to build a relationship with their customers and are passionate about what they are selling. They want to ensure you get the best building for your family. For example, you should get check out founder of 1st Choice Leisure Buildings. Their team have years of experience and are deeply involved in the industry. Yet, they also understand the importance of catering to their customers. You can expect a personal service. You can contact them online or view their showroom.

Care About Quality

Big companies are all about one thing. They are looking for big profits. Generally, you find that they are all about margins and ensuring they make as much money as possible. Consequently, they can choose materials that are not as high in quality. This has happened a lot since the pandemic and due to rising costs. Companies are switching to cheaper materials in order to still make good profits. Typically, it is the customer that suffers.

That is another reason to shop at a family business. You will find that they care more about their customers and this means investing in quality. They want to ensure that families get garden buildings that last, which means offering pressure-treated timber and other quality materials. Family businesses care about the details.

Open to Answering Questions

Again, family businesses take customer service very seriously. They are also passionate about what they are selling. This ensures that you can ask questions and get good answers. Indeed, the team will be knowledgeable and able to give you the information you need to decide on the best wooden garden building for your home. For example, you can ask them more about the materials used during construction. You can ask them for their advice on the right size and even what design they think is best.

Therefore, know that family businesses tend to be more helpful. They are knowledgeable about the garden buildings they have and keep up-to-date with what they are selling. This benefits you as the customer and you can have your questions answered. You know that they have passion for their business and this is something that transfers when they are talking to you. When you have this information, you can ensure you are happy with what you buy.

Keep Purchases Local

Do you like to support British businesses or keep your purchases local? This is another reason why you might want to buy a wooden garden building from a family business. They are going to be local, which can make you feel good about who you are buying from. Indeed, it has become popular to support local businesses and stay away from big companies. So, this is something you can actively do when you are buying a wooden garden building.

You can take a look at the company’s website to see if they are British or where they are based in the UK. Then, you can decide whether you want to support this business. Of course, this is your decision and what is going to make you feel satisfied with your purchase.