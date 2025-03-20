The real estate market has been relatively slow to embrace the digital revolution, but that is changing at a mind-boggling pace. As we enter 2025, the industry is embracing the modern age of Artificial Intelligence, blockchain transactions, and social media technology, which will affect the way properties are bought, sold, and managed.

Property assessment can be a convoluted process that takes into account many different factors ranging from recent sales in your area of comparable homes, curb appeal, materials and finishes used in the home, whether or not you have a newer roof, and the list goes on and on. Booking a house valuation, with an estate agent, is always a good first step in determining what your house is worth.

Another aspect of property assessment that continued to be a key factor in the valuation process is climate assessment. The recent devastating fires in California and flood damage here in the UK have highlighted the real danger of buying a home in the wrong place. Platforms like Zillow have introduced climate-risk scores that evaluate the threat of floods, wildfires, hurricanes, and extreme weather events for the next 30 years.

These tools are far from simple scaremongering tactics. They can significantly impact property prices and insurance premiums, making them an essential part of any professional realtor’s toolbox.

Tools like ClimateCheck and open-source alternatives like OS-Climate and CLIMADA can enhance listings and help clients make more informed choices.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

AI and machine learning are two of the biggest technical breakthroughs in recent times and now 90% of marketing professionals globally use AI to improve customer interactions, with just 54% of real estate professionals following the trend. It’s time to get on board or get left behind by colleagues who are using the tech to qualify leads and improve listings.

Redfin has already integrated AI to provide instant updates and more-curated property recommendations based on their user preferences. We’re barely scratching the surface of what’s possible, however, AI can help with everything from marketing to handling the sale.

With Customer Relationship Management tools like Hubspot and GoHighLevel, AI can send properties to potential buyers as soon as they hit the market, comb nationwide listings for perfect investments, and reach out to cold leads to set appointments. Conversational chatbots can also help guide customers through tailored property lists.

AI tools like Style to Design can even help to digitally stage properties with virtual furnishings and decoration, which saves time, money and increases the wow factor for the potential buyer.

This technology can do the heavy lifting when it comes to your marketing efforts, and it’s an essential tool for the modern estate agent.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies go hand-in-hand, but we’re starting to exploit the technology of the ledger behind the tokens. It’s a decentralized ledger with tamper-proof records and smart contracts that automate time-stamped agreements when all conditions are satisfied. That’s ideal for streamlining property transfers and cutting legal fees.

In Dubai, Sweden, and Georgia, the official land registry departments have put all property transactions on the blockchain to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency. While there is no such initiative on these shores, online tools like Propy and PropertyClub can help realtors with seamless property transactions. Smart real estate agents are already embracing this technology to manage property sales.

The blockchain’s tokenized nature has also opened up new opportunities for fractional ownership. In 2018, Elevated Returns tokenized the St Regis Aspen Resort to allow accredited investors to buy a stake in the resort through blockchain-based tokens. This is a new niche with great potential for commercial properties and resorts around the world.

Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR)

It’s been coming for decades, but usable Virtual Reality is finally here, and now 3D virtual tours are upon us. Listings marketed with 3D tours get 87% more views, and 67% of buyers want AR options when viewing properties online.

Online platforms like Zillow have turned virtual tours into an art form, and if you’re still relying on static photos then it’s time to get with the program.

If you still rely on the Rolodex and phone, you’re missing out on major opportunities. 63% of realtors use social media to advertise properties, and 48% of estate agents consider social media to be their most effective marketing channel.

Some of us are better at social media than others, but some tools can help you maximize your online presence and improve sales through social media. Hootsuite, Social Sprout, and Buffer can all help you schedule posts, build engagement, and analyze the impact of each listing. With a little work, you can refine your social media presence and boost your reach.

The real magic comes with tools like ManyChat, though, which employs AI technology to interact with your followers and turn casual interest into a warm lead.