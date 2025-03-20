President Trump has issued a chilling World War Three warning as negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine continue to stall.

Trump claimed he had a ‘great call’ with Vladimir Putin earlier this week, but repeated his dire warnings of the US being brought into an international conflict.

In the Tuesday call, the Russian leader reportedly agreed to a limited ceasefire on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure targets, but broke that promise within hours of putting down the phone to Trump.

Moscow resumed its barrage on Ukraine on Wednesday morning, directly striking the very same energy infrastructure it had promised to spare, as well as two hospitals.

In an interview with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham following the call with Putin, Trump chillingly admitted that “Russia has the advantage,” adding “we want to get [the war] over with”.

The President told Ingraham: “Right now, you have a lot of guns pointing at each other and a ceasefire without going a little bit further would have been tough.”

He revealed that his urgent push for a ceasefire was part of a much larger plan to prevent US troops from entering the bloody war and, in turn, minimise the chance of nuclear Armageddon.

Trump warned: “Look, we’re doing this – there are no Americans involved. There could be if you end up in World War III over this, which is so ridiculous.

“But, you know, strange things happen,” he added.

Russia have since accused Ukraine of not honouring the agreement.

Zelensky had agreed to the US proposed 30-day ceasefire prior to the Putin-Trump call.

He also later supported the limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

But after the air attacks launched early on Wednesday, Zelensky urged the rest of the world to stop any attempts by Moscow to “drag out the war”.

He said on Telegram: “Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire.

“It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war.”

