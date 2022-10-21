Orihuela Costa is a cozy area that belongs to the Valencian Autonomous Community and located on the Costa Blanca, in the southwestern part of the province of Alicante. It is roughly divided into two parts by the Segura River: historical (old) and modern, built up with the newest infrastructure and dozens of new residential complexes and villas. Having once visited the city center, where architecture largely shows the Baroque style, you will never be able to forget it! Thousands of tourists come here every year to have a look at the cobbled narrow streets, old houses, majestic churches and other buildings, many of which are hundreds of years old.

The modern architecture will appeal to those who are looking for property for sale in Orihuela Costa. You will have a variety of popular urbanizations and towns to choose from, each of which has many advantages and various features. The most popular cities in the Orihuela Costa area are:

· Villamartin,

· Punta Prima,

· Playa Flamenca,

· La Zenia,

· Cabo Roig,

· Campoamor.

Each of them has a large number of modern residential complexes, areas with villas of different price categories, duplexes, townhouses and other types of housing. Here, literally everyone will find something that they will like and can afford. There is everything for the comfort of local residents: cafes and restaurants, shops and boutiques, parks and squares, attractions, shopping and entertainment centers, as well as government institutions.

Let us find out together why Orihuela Costa is a place that you are sure to love.

Location and climate

Resort area of Orihuela Costa is located on the Costa Blanca, approximately between Murcia and Torrevieja. Due to its favorable location, the climate here is always mild, without rain, heat, gusty wind and fog. The area is famous for its sandy beaches, abundance of Mediterranean vegetation, meadows and oak groves. Plenty of golf courses are located around this area, which makes its terrain even more attractive.

The combination of all the factors described above makes Orihuela Costa a comfortable place for people of all ages to live and improve their health. 320 sunny days a year provide residents with energy and ensure their well-being all year round. The average temperature in summer reaches 28 degrees with an occasional rise to +32°C. Winters here are mild and without snow, on rare nights the temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius. Locals and tourists prefer to spend time on the beach from May to October. From July to September, the average water temperature can exceed 24 degrees, and in the hottest month, August, it even reaches +26°C.

How can you pass the time?

Orihuela Costa is considered one of the biggest and most developed areas on the Costa Blanca, and therefore there is everything you need for you to have fun and pass the time comfortably. No matter which town you choose, there are various food establishments (cafes and bars, restaurants and street cuisine) with both traditional menus and various dishes from around the world. For lovers of nightlife, there are several excellent 24-hour bars and clubs here. For athletes, there is an abundance of choice of sites, gyms, a stadium, a large number of water sports on the beaches. Combined with the excellent climate, you can easily start taking care of your body by engaging in activities that you really enjoy.

Fans of walking will definitely enjoy a huge number of attractions, both modern and those dating back hundreds of years. Festivals, bullfights, various concerts and events are regularly held. Strolling here will be a pleasure, especially considering the passion of local residents for a vibrant life and fun pastimes and the fact that the focus has been on tourism in the area. However, the main asset of Orihuela Costa is golf. You will find here plenty of golf courses of different sizes with a wide variety of holes for beginners or experienced players.

The most popular among them are the following:

· Villamartin Golf Club.

· Las Ramblas Golf Club.

· La Finca Golf.

· Vistabella Golf.

· Real Club Golf Campoamor.

· Las Colinas Golf Club.

For those who prefer social life and active communication with people, there are many public areas, shopping and entertainment centers, a lively embankment with endless streams of tourists, central streets and many other lively places.

Real estate prices

You can find real estate in Orihuela Costa both on your own and with the help of professional agents. The huge popularity among locals, foreign investors and tourists is creating bigger demand and is forcing developers to build new residential complexes, villas and other types of housing. A typical picture of the real estate market in Orihuela Costa is as follows:

· Apartments. The most affordable 2-bedroom apartments in a good area can be found for €92,000. Luxury apartments and penthouses cost from 300,000 and up, and the most luxurious housing costs up to € 600,000. In the secondary market, apartments cost from 50,000.

· Villas. If you are looking for a cheap villa on the primary market, then starting at €188,000 you can find a good option with 2-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private area and a small pool. In the secondary market, villas and houses can be found at prices starting from € 120,000.

· Duplexes. Mostly found on the secondary market at a price starting at € 100,000. Rare offers from the developer include 2-3 bedroom duplexes from € 125.000 to €330,000.

· Townhouses. This housing perfectly combines the low price of apartments, a communal pool and partly the comfort of a private villa. Good townhouses in Orihuela Costa cost from €130,000 in the primary market and from €100,000 in the secondary market.