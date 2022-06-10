Welfare rules will be changed under new plans, so that the 1.5 million people who are in work but also on housing benefit will be given the choice to use their benefit towards a mortgage, rather than it automatically going directly to private landlords and housing associations.

Currently, welfare rules taper the amount of Universal Credit received when the claimant’s savings exceed £6,000, and it stops entirely when savings exceed £16,000.

The Government plans to exempt Lifetime Isa savings from these rules – meaning people can save a little each month specifically for a deposit without it impacting their Universal Credit payments.

The Prime Minister’s housing plans are baffling, unworkable, & a dangerous gimmick. Hatching reckless plans to extend #RightToBuy will put our rapidly shrinking supply of social homes at even greater risk.



Our response to the Prime Minister's announcement

Boris Johnson set out the vision for lower-paid workers to be able to use housing benefits to buy their homes and an extension of the right to buy for housing association tenants.

He will hope the pledges to assist individuals onto the property ladder will please rebel MPs and voters who are facing fresh pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.

"Has anyone on benefits come to you and said 'I really want a mortgage'?"



Eddie Mair grills Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey over the plan to allow people to use housing benefit to pay for mortgages.@eddiemair | @theresecoffey pic.twitter.com/Ka4cll5Fp0 — LBC (@LBC) June 9, 2022

Reactions

Is this announcement just a distractionary tactic or a real plan?

1.

If you have more than 16k in savings you don't qualify for universal credit. Just fyi. Just a small detail. #justsaying — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 8, 2022

2.

Houses lost from the social sector through extending Right to Buy will be replaced like for like. What percentage of homes lost from the social sector through Right to Buy have so far been replaced?



Less than 5%. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) June 8, 2022

3.

In 2015, the Conservatives promised to build 200,000 starter homes and make them available to first time buyers at below open market value. Not a single home was ever built. It's hard to say which is more laughable. That, or this. https://t.co/1GVnS2ChRI — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) June 8, 2022

4.

If people on benefit can’t pay for energy or food, how will they pay for a mortgage? — Brendan May (@bmay) June 9, 2022

5.

But let’s be clear – if the money to pay off Housing Associations is paid from this pot, it won’t allow for 1:1 replacement. Instead it means we lose one home to Right to Buy AND the money that could have built another home. That means we lose two for every one sold! — Alastair Harper (@harperingon) June 9, 2022

6.

Anyone else think Johnson's waffle about enabling mortgages for folk on benefits is so very sub prime mortgage ? — J T Beckett 🟨🟥 💙💚 #Antifa #BLM (@carbonsaveruk) June 9, 2022

7.

The financial crisis of 2007/8 began with HSBC purchase of sub-prime bank HFC (who were already defrauding U.K. consumers). It gave sub-prime legitimacy & everyone joined in. These spivs never learn. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) June 9, 2022

8.

On the ludicrous get a mortgage on benefits plans for low waged people who get Universal Credit:



Most households on UC are actually in work. Including mine. We just can't earn enough to survive.



Sometimes that's because of illness. For most though, it's just poor pay.



1 — Louisa Britain – Roadside Mum (@RoadsideMum) June 9, 2022

9.

And people using food banks will be given business loans to open a restaurant. 😐https://t.co/Ml7z67oCas — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 🔴 𝕁𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@JayJay08752584) June 8, 2022

10.

love how Boris Johnson is desperately trying to copy any of Margaret Thatchers policies to keep his backbenchers happy not long now til he invades the Falkland Islands — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 9, 2022

11.

BREAKING: People on Universal Credit who can't afford to eat or put the heating on are ecstatic the government will allow them to apply for a mortgage x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) June 9, 2022

12.

As soon as you've saved more then £15,999 for your deposit then you lose your benefits. That's just one detail that suggests this policy hasn't been thought through at all. Maybe everyone in No.10 was drunk at the time? https://t.co/4BtDbvXrkl — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 9, 2022

13.

The maximum amount of savings anyone can have and qualify for means-tested benefits is £16k. Most banks are asking for a 15% deposit now.



So I hope the government will also be making sure that there are plenty of £106k houses available to buy, to make this workable. https://t.co/m5u04mfqT3 — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) June 8, 2022

