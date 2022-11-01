Sure, sometimes it can be exciting, for example, when you are moving out from a rented property to a new one that you bought. But other than that, when changing locations due to working or studying, or relationship reasons, moving out comes with many unpleasant duties.

Students often change their accommodations when graduating or moving to bigger cities. They get in pairs with their friends and search for new places, or they start working and have more budget for bigger houses. Whatever the reason, it often means that they need to move out quickly and effortlessly.

However, moving out from a property that you used to rent always comes with one final task: doing anything possible to ensure you will get your security deposit back from the landlord.

Now, to do that, you should already know that the main condition for getting back your money is presenting the property in the same condition that it was when you first moved in. Well, we know that this is not quite achievable because no matter how long you live there, a place always gets amortised, and there are traces of living there. That’s okay! Any landlord knows it’s normal. However, there should be no significant traces of dirt, no outworn damask, no permanent stains on carpets and upholstery, and no broken gadgets in the appliances and furniture.

Reasons why a landlord might not give you back your deposit

When ending a tenancy, there are a few reasons why a landlord might decide not to give you back your deposit money.

You have not cleaned the property the right way – there is a non-written rule that some cleaning requirements must be met. That’s why it’s common for people to hire professional end of tenancy cleaning companies and have the properties in perfect condition when moving out.

You haven’t paid all of your rent fees – if you still owe money to your landlord and have not paid certain fees, the landlord can decide to not give you back the deposit so that he still gets his money.

You damaged the property and not repaired it – if there are appliances not have stopped working or small fixes were needed, and you didn’t take care of them, the landlord might decide to not give back your security deposit when ending the tenancy. This also applies to permanent stains that were not taken care of and torn-out furniture.

How can you ensure you get your deposit when ending a tenancy?

There are still a few things you can do to make sure you will get your security deposit back when you are ending your tenancy permanently. Take a look at our suggestions:

Ensure you know your contract well. Read it thoroughly and get into details about what is already claimed there – what the landlord can or cannot hold money for, and what is really required from you when ending your lease. Do that first when you are moving in and then before moving out. Terms and conditions in the contracts are essential for you so that you can know what you can do to get your money back in the end.

Give your notice in time. If you give your landlord enough time in advance so that he can find new tenants for his property, chances are he will be more condescending with you. Usually, that time is a month, but make sure you read your contract and the conditions of ending a lease. Also, keep in mind that some landlords suggest not giving your deposit back; instead, they allow you to not pay the final month of the tenancy. That is a good offer so think it through!

Do all the necessary repairs! Before inviting your landlord for final approval of the property, make sure you have repaired everything in advance. Change the light bulbs if necessary, and fix the shower handles, the door knobs or any other part of the home that needs repairing. Those small fixes will be to your advantage.

Clean the property thoroughly! It’s significant for you to clean the property as good as possible. If the place is in perfect condition, you have a much higher chance of getting your security deposit back.

Hire a professional end of tenancy cleaning company

Most landlords have a checklist of what they expect to be in perfect condition in the property when they inspect it. If you hire a professional end of tenancy cleaning company, you will be happy to see that they work through that checklist and make the property shine as new. Professionals use the proper equipment and the right cleaning products and achieve the best results because they are proficient in this area and know what most landlords expect. That’s why when trusting the experts, you know you will have the property in a condition that corresponds with the landlord’s expectations.

Professional end of tenancy cleaners know exactly what they need to do to get to the end goal. They even offer to make small fixes in their services, so you get handymen too!

If you decide to do the cleaning yourself, you risk missing some parts of the property and dealing with stubborn stains that only professional equipment can remove. Don’t do that to yourself! Trust the experts!

And as for the fees of professional cleaning, we have to say it’s best to pay for those services and get your deposit back. Because otherwise, you risk investing a lot of your efforts and time in cleaning the property without knowing if you will get your money back. Professional cleaners have a guarantee, and you can trust them to be the best option for you!