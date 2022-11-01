Parallels to Alan Partridge’s published work were not hard to find after the cover for Matt Hancock’s latest book was leaked on social media.

The former health secretary, who was in charge for most of the pandemic before he resigned due to a breach of his own social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague, will release Pandemic Diaries on 6th December, just before Christmas.

Using contemporaneous records from that period, Hancock recounts first-hand the most important events and decisions as they unfolded throughout the global emergency.

The book will provide the “definitive account” of Britain’s battle to turn the tide against Covid-19 and will be launched at the Science Museum in London.

But the cover was quickly lampooned after it was leaked by John Stevens.

Here’s a pick of the best reaction:

There ya go…. fixed it !#ToryCorruption pic.twitter.com/XPklO61lYS — Brexit is a terrible mistake (@Brexit_Mistake) October 31, 2022

