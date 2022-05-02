Tenants would be given the right to buy the homes they rent from housing associations under plans understood to be under consideration by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister told officials to draw up the plans in the last fortnight to help young people struggling to get on to the property ladder in England, the Telegraph reported.

The proposal for renters to be able to purchase their social homes at a discounted price is not new, having appeared in David Cameron’s 2015 Conservative manifesto.

Though that plan failed to materialise, Mr Johnson committed to consider new pilots for the scheme ahead of the 2019 general election.

His bid to revive the plans were pitched as being inspired by Margaret Thatcher giving council tenants the right to buy in 1980.

But it came as the Tory campaign for Thursday’s local elections was hit by a fresh scandal on top of partygate.

Conservative Neil Parish said he would resign as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting twice watching pornography in the Commons.

On Sunday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted Mr Johnson would “absolutely” remain leader no matter how badly the Tories fared in the council elections.

Pressure was also on Sir Keir Starmer to lead Labour to significant gains when polls in 200 local authorities across Britain open on Thursday.

Details of the latest proposals were thin, with questions remaining about how housing associations would be compensated and how their stock would be replenished.

The Telegraph suggested a connected idea being considered is for Government spending on housing benefit to be used to help recipients get mortgages.

Reactions

Not everyone thought this was a great idea and questioned the timing of the announcement as well

1.

this policy was literally announced in 2015 by David Cameron as prime minister https://t.co/I4CTL96SJ9 https://t.co/xNEjo5GD3i — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 1, 2022

2.

Polly Neate, chief executive of @Shelter, says today:



"the hare-brained idea of extending Right-to-Buy to housing associations is the opposite of what the country needs..could not be a worse time to sell off what remains of our last truly affordable social homes." — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 2, 2022

3.

Don’t have problem with “right to buy” so long as we build more social housing, but suggest that Govt focuses on those rights it’s endangered-

Right to eat,

To heat your homes,

To refuge from harm,

To justice when you’re a victim of crime

To lawful protest

Rest just distraction — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 2, 2022

4.

I'm pleased to announce my exciting 'right to buy' policy. Or to give it its full name, my right to buy your votes in the local elections scheme. https://t.co/szb2j2tqf4 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 1, 2022

5.

Some thoughts on this.



Any ‘new’ Right to Buy scheme that doesn’t replace the housing association properties sold seriously risks exacerbating an already dire situation.



There is a chronic shortage of social housing in England which is having drastic consequences. https://t.co/XPEklm7PDd — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) May 2, 2022

6.

This is desperate stuff from a tired government, repackaging a plan from 2015.



Millions of families in the private rented sector with low savings and facing sky high-costs and rising bills, need far more ambitious plans to help them buy their own home.https://t.co/2A6XA2Hddq — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) May 2, 2022

7.

If you are already struggling with household bills, how can you afford a 'right to buy' mortgage and the subsequent repair bills that could cost tens of thousands pounds, when the council no longer has an obligation to carry out major works and repairs. — ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) May 2, 2022

