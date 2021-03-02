There are some cheaper places, especially for students and those willing to compromise on some facilities, but keep in mind that rents are always on the rise no matter what the conditions are. You can also opt for an apartment with less area by keeping extra stuff in some cheaper self storage units London.

These cheaper self-storage units London are an excellent place of storage for Brighton students moving to London for education or a better job opportunity. Following is a list of places in London where the rent is not going to break your bank.

Hillingdon

Hillingdon is in the vicinity of the famous Heathrow Airport, so that makes it a reasonably accessible place to live in, and surprisingly, the rent is not much either. Renting a 4-person house will result in a dividend of around £500-550 per person, which is quite nominal, to say the least.

Hillingdon is a lively area with plenty of housing options to choose from as per your liking. If you do not like sharing, you can always opt for a single-person apartment. The average rent for a single-person apartment is around £950-1000.

The local area also has cheap self-storage units London that offer affordable storage for Brighton students as well as the others.

Bromley

Not fond of living all alone and in an expensive place? Bromley is the perfect destination for you. The more persons you live with, the less rent you will be paying. There are plenty of house sharing options available in the area, so you do not need to worry about that.

The rent averages around £530 for a 3-person sharing house, increasing up to £650 and £930 approximately for 2-person sharing and single apartment, respectively.

Not being an expensive area, cheaper self-storage London units are quite easy to find around Bromley.

Lewisham

On the map, you will find Lewisham in the southeast part of London. Do not worry much as it is not very far away from Central London. The distance hardly is around 7 miles from the famous Charing Cross. Lewisham’s lack of modern touch might be the reason you haven’t heard of it.

It also might the very reason you find Lewisham on this list. The rents in Lewisham are quite exciting for people who want to live as close as possible to Central London without breaking their purse.

As far as the rents are concerned, a single room is going to cost you just a touch above £1000 while a 2-person and 3-person sharing place will go under £800 and £700, respectively.

Another good thing is that there are plenty of cheaper self-storage units London around the area that offers adequate storage for Brighton students.

Sutton

Sutton lies in the south of London, and it is situated about 30 minutes from Victoria station and under an hour from Charing Cross station by train. The distance is not much, and that, combined with an excellent average rent, makes it an ideal place to live for the daily commuters.

There are always good opportunities available to rent a small place as many people do not live here long. They keep it as a temporary place till they find another better area. But do not get this wrong, Sutton is a beautiful place to live.

Single person apartments are a bit on the higher side with average rent closing into the £1000 barrier; however, the rent gets affordable in sharing getting to as low as £550 for a 3-person sharing place. You can always save money in rent and opt for a cheaper self-storage unit London to keep the extra stuff away.

Barking and Dagenham

Again, Barking and Dagenham might not seem too modern at first look; however, the crazy amount of development work being carried out in the area clearly indicates that the situation is to change sooner rather than later. The area lies in the eastern part of London.

The best thing about the area is its outstanding average rent in sharing. The rent can go as low as £490 for a 3-person sharing place, which is astonishingly low. For a 2-person sharing flat, the average rent is around £630, which again is relatively minimal.

For those who will be commuting to Central London, the train almost takes around 1 hour. Keeping in mind the rent and living costs plus future opportunities, Barking and Dagenham is undoubtedly an area to consider.

Many services are available that offer storage for Brighton students in the form of cheaper self-storage units London to keep out some extra clutter.

Bexley

Traveling time from Bexley to Central London is around 45 minutes. Looking at this figure, you might be wondering what Bexley is doing in this list. Your thinking is not wrong as it is quite surprising looking at the average rents in and around Bexley.

A single flat costs around £840 while 2-person sharing can get as low as £550 per month. If this does not excite you, then here is the show stopper. A 3-person sharing accommodation will, on average, cost you £390 a month. This is absolutely fantastic value for money and an excellent option for students in particular.

As it is one of the famous accommodation places for students, storage for Brighton students as well as some cheaper self-storage units London are readily available within the vicinity, so you do not need to worry about the storage options.

Croydon

Croydon can officially be declared as the accommodation hub for students as well as those who are just entering into their professional life. All of this just because it offers one of the most affordable rents in London alongside a vibrant community and is situated under 10 miles from the inner city.

Under 10 miles mean that it is going to take you around half an hour or 35 minutes to reach the Charing Cross station by train from Croydon. If you are looking for the best option to live in London with the minimum rent possible, Croydon should be your first choice.

A single flat will cost you around £920 per month while the average rent for 2-person and 3-person sharing places is around £660 and £520, respectively. Being a student area, you will find plenty of cheaper self-storage units London for keeping your extra luggage.