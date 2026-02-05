Kiwi.com provides cheap flights, travel deals and ways to find low-cost flight tickets that other search engines can’t see. Here’s how Kiwi.com works; how you can use it to find the best fares available and book with peace of mind, explained and reviewed by people who know it and use it

What is Kiwi.com? How does it work?

Kiwi.com is an online travel agent that specializes in finding cheap flights. Using its clever search capabilities, travelers can find low-cost flight options that other sites simply can’t see. It allows users to create multi-leg bookings with airlines that don’t usually work together — allowing you to combine flights — and lets customers choose a booking and protection level at a price that they’re happy with.

“For years, my whole family and I have been traveling mostly with Kiwi.com. We are very satisfied and we thank you.” — Narine

Cheap flights, easy powerful search

Kiwi.com’s search is intuitive and easily customizable. Find one-way, return or multi-city flights; search based on dates, prices or a combination by using their live, interactive pricing calendar (including price alerts); find the best, cheapest or fastest flight options and some amazing flight deals; add bags and choose your cabin class with your flight tickets; save even more money by flying in and out of different airports in the same city and using their self-transfer travel hack.

“I got to know Kiwi.com several years ago. I found it to be a very reliable site, primarily based on feedback, and then my own experience. The booking is very smooth, with a simple user interface. Furthermore, extraordinary deals and prices make it even more likable. There are no hidden costs either, I find it very correct, so I have recommended it to several acquaintances, they also love it very much, and have been happy users ever since.” — Gina

Kiwi.com Guarantee

“My flight was delayed and I missed a connection. The assistance [from the Kiwi.com Guarantee] provided me with credit to buy new tickets, which I did.” — Yuliia

The Kiwi.com Guarantee means that if there’s any problem with your flights — delays, cancellations, missed connections — as soon as it happens, Kiwi.com will put credit into your account so you can rebook a new flight immediately with any airline and get to where you’re going without any of the stress. You won’t have to sit around waiting for the refund request to hit your bank account for the previous airline tickets. A credit refund instantly goes into your Kiwi.com account to get your trip back on track.

“One of my flights had its time changed which was going to make me miss my corresponding flight. I asked [the AI assistant] what was going to happen and it told me that I would receive a 250€ voucher to book another flight.” — Aline

Kiwi.com customers love that the Guarantee makes a normally stressful experience (getting international flights) hassle-free, giving them peace of mind that whatever happens they’ll be able to reach their destination without having to deal with the airlines whilst you wait for the refund process to be wrapped up, or pay exorbitant extra fees.

Knowing you have a quick rebooking option with the Kiwi.com Guarantee credit in the case of any delayed flight or a canceled flight, with a dedicated customer service team in the wings providing accurate flight details to you, helps take away a lot of the concerns you may have regarding distrusted travel plans. Kiwi.com prides itself, via the Kiwi.com Guarantee, on trying to get you as close as the same flights you originally booked in the case of a canceled flight by an airline — via giving a full refund immediately of Kiwi.com credit to quickly find an alternative flight which can be used towards a new ticket with any airline and doesn’t restrict you to finding a replacement purely with the airline your original disrupted flight was with.

Quick, simple booking process

“The Kiwi.com experience from start to finish was flawless. I found the speed and efficiency of the booking engine created a stress free experience. I really appreciated Kiwi.com checking me in for my flights as well. I look forward to using Kiwi.com for future travel. I have recommended it to family, friends and strangers.” — Dulcey

Once you’ve found your ideal trip, it’s just a matter of choosing the itinerary option of your choice where you can select to travel with the Kiwi.com Guarantee and, in a few clicks, customize it the way you want, choosing add-ons for your cheap fare. Extra bags, sports equipment, choosing your seat (and even your cabin class) — it’s all done in a simple, intuitive, step-by-step process so your flight booking is exactly the way you want it.

Reliable automatic check-in for plane tickets

With the Kiwi.com Guarantee and the Kiwi.com app, you’ll be checked in automatically for all your flights, with your boarding passes sent directly to the app and available offline. This is something that really takes the stress out of travel: every airline has its own check-in policy, so when you book with Kiwi.com it means no nasty surprises, surcharges or hidden fees when you arrive at the airport with a complete direct flight itinerary.

“My recent travel experience was great, faultless and hassle-free. The check-in service was wonderful, it took all the stress out of travelling. I was also allocated great seats on all the flights. Thank you!” — Margaret

“It was super easy to check in, which made the whole process so much easier with no lines to check in.” — Leanne

Electronic boarding passes

As mentioned, with the Kiwi.com Guarantee and the Kiwi.com app, you’ll receive your boarding passes direct to your device with your flight booking number, meaning you can access them at a moment’s notice, even if you’re offline. With Kiwi.com’s “live” boarding pass, you’ll get real-time flight updates, from information about delays to gate changes and boarding times. No more having to find a screen in a busy airport, just sit down and check all your gate and boarding info as it happens, with updates sent as alerts.

“I was really satisfied. Early in the morning I got my boarding pass with my seat. I don’t have to worry like normal!” — Emese

Peace of mind for booked flights — experience with Kiwi.com

All of these things — low prices you can trust, simple booking, clever tech, the Kiwi.com Guarantee, automatic check-in and more — mean that Kiwi.com customers love the peace of mind they get when using Kiwi.com.

“Very convenient. Easy booking. Notification and reminders always arrive on time. Everything is very simple and clear. The prices are very good and the service quality is high. Thank you for your help!” Natalya

“It was correct and it was honest. I had a problem with a flight and I used the Credit to find another trip.” — Ahmad

“I always feel safe!” — Szymon

Refunds, rebooking, carrier changes

Even on the easiest trips, carrier changes and major delays can happen. Adding the Kiwi.com Guarantee means that as soon as anything goes wrong Kiwi.com will help you solve the problem when it occurs. If your trip is canceled before it’s even underway, you may have the option to simply get a refund, and in this case Kiwi.com will do the chasing for you — contacting airlines and so forth so you don’t have to worry. Kiwi.com works to execute a timely refund request from the airline that altered your travel plans, addressing the flight cancellation right away.

In case of major delays or cancellations while you’re on the move, you’ll have the option to receive Kiwi.com Credit to your account so you can choose to rebook on an available alternative flight (the value is the full refund amount of the original ticket). It also means you don’t have to deal with the airline(s) in this case either — Kiwi.com Credit can be used to rebook an available spot on any airline that will get you where you need to be with an immediate booking confirmation.

“There was an issue with the flight back because one of the companies changed the flight time, so a connection was not possible. I received a refund to book another flight, so booked the first flight a day earlier, and the second a day after. The rebooked flight was cheaper than the old one before the times changed!” — Igor

“I had missed my connecting flight due to the first flight being very late, and I asked Kiwi.com for help and they immediately refunded me the original price of the connecting flight which heavily facilitated my situation as I could buy a new ticket the next day. The process was very smooth, fast and easy and I did not have to stress much about it. Very helpful!” — Georgia

Customer care and assistance

“I have contacted your AI assistant several times with different issues, and the responses have always been quick and precise, without any unnecessary information. The problems I asked about included whether there would be any mandatory additional fees for my flight, and whether I had to check in if I only had hand luggage. Overall, it’s very convenient and has really helped me out at times. Personally, I’m glad that such support is available, and I feel safe thanks to this 24/7 assistance.” — Lukas

If you still need to explain your issue, Kiwi.com has you covered there too. Their AI assistant can answer most common enquiries with 24/7 chat support in any language, while if you’d prefer to talk to a real human you can call or message one of their agents and they’ll get back to you ASAP. Once you’ve contacted Kiwi.com they provide you with the quick and robust customer support you need, and go over and above compared to other third party sites.

“Kiwi.com AI was informative and helpful to get a positive outcome for my query even though my request was a complicated one about the airline moving flights and how this impacted onward flights etc. It was also very quick in responding to questions and was very informative in the correct way to proceed with my enquiry. All in all I think the AI service is a major plus point to using Kiwi.com.” — Carl

“I couldn’t check in for some reason and the Kiwi.com agents helped me figure it out and take the right steps. I was starting to panic a little and was afraid something would go wrong, but the right advice helped me figure it out.” — Vasile

Downloading and using the Kiwi.com app

To get Kiwi.com’s simple, powerful search on the go, plus easy access to boarding passes, live flight updates and chat support wherever you are, you need the Kiwi.com app. You’ll also have access to app-exclusive offers, deals and discounts meaning your cheap flights can get even cheaper.

“I actually love using the Kiwi.com app. Just for fun, to find something without aim! Thanks to the roundtrip feature, I’ve discovered new places I never planned to go to. I recommend your app to my friends and I know for sure that my friends bought tickets to Greece through you, and before that to Italy.” — Margo

Stress-free travel for everyone

So there you have it. If you’re looking for cheap flights, smooth service, peace of mind and clever, powerful tech that finds flight combinations — from all the airlines — you can’t see elsewhere, Kiwi.com is for you. For all the tickets you will need for the best prices or a round trip ticket, Kiwi.com has flights directly to popular destinations .

Book your next trip with Kiwi.com: cheap flights, simple search, reliable service, peace of mind. For more information visit Kiwi.com.

Disclaimer: The testimonials above are a selection of positive customer experiences and do not reflect all feedback received. Each testimonial is from a genuine customer, invited to provide feedback based on their recent booking or service history with Kiwi.com. Quotes may have been edited for clarity and length. As a thank you for their feedback, participants were offered a voucher for submitting a review.