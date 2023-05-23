As the demand for dependable and environmentally-friendly energy solutions surges, portable power stations have taken center stage. These devices have become essential in remote locations or during natural disasters, when conventional power sources are inaccessible or unavailable. With technological advancements, portable power stations have evolved to become more efficient, powerful, and versatile, addressing the rising demand for reliable power alternatives.

Comparing AC300 & AC500

The AC500 is a superior version of the well-received AC300, featuring enhanced power capacity and scalability. The AC300 delivers a continuous output power of 3,000W, while the AC500 raises the standard to 5,000W. Moreover, the AC300 can be combined with up to four B300 battery packs for a total capacity of 12,288Wh, while the AC500 can accommodate up to six B300S battery packs for a maximum capacity of 18,432Wh or four B300 packs for 12,288Wh.

Both models provide Split Phase Bonding for 120V markets and can connect to a home distribution panel for up to 240V and 10,000W of power. This makes them perfect for heavy loads and emergency backup power sources.

Fast Charging

The AC500 outperforms the AC300 in charging speed, with a maximum input rate of 8,000W compared to the AC300’s 5,400W. This enables the AC500 system to charge from 0 to 80% in just 40 minutes, positioning it among the fastest charging portable power stations on the market.

Solar Energy

Both models are designed for solar power compatibility, with the AC300 supporting a maximum solar input of 2,400W and the AC500 accommodating up to 3,000W. This feature allows users to harness clean and renewable energy from the sun, even in remote locations without access to traditional power sources.

Battery Pack Upgrades

Though both the B300 and B300S battery packs have the same capacity, the B300S has been enhanced with a maximum solar input of 500W and an intelligent self-heating feature. This improvement boosts low-temperature discharging performance and extends battery life, making the B300S an ideal choice for users who need reliable power storage in colder climates.

Compatibility and Upgrading

The AC500 is compatible with both the B300 and B300S battery packs, enabling existing B300 users to upgrade their power system by purchasing the AC500 head unit instead of replacing the entire setup. This offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for users seeking to increase their power capacity.

AC300 vs. AC500: Which is the better choice?

The AC300 remains a practical option for users who do not need extreme performance and prefer a more budget-friendly solution. However, the AC500 boasts higher power capacity, faster charging, and enhanced performance in colder climates, making it a superior choice for those with specific needs or requirements. Ultimately, the decision between the two models will depend on the user’s individual needs and preferences.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 70 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

