Bitcoin ranked higher than other popular search terms for 2022, like TikTok, Apple, and the NFL.

According to research by TripleA, the anticipated global crypto ownership rate in 2022 is 4.2%, with more than 320 million users. In 2022, daily cryptocurrency transactions will total around 112 billion dollars.

Surprisingly, more than 18,000 establishments have already begun accepting cryptocurrency payments, and the number of such establishments continues to rise daily due to the widespread use of cryptocurrencies.

Transactions Involve the Sending, Receiving, and Storage of Cryptocurrency

As a seasoned crypto investor or newbie, several options exist for sending and receiving cryptocurrency. Some customers choose to make instantaneous spot trades between cash and cryptocurrency.

But how do we store, spend and receive crypto payments? We look at one such tech platform OWNR, to see crypto can work in real world transactions.

OWNR Wallet is a growing, worldwide FinTech startup developing a crypto ecosystem for clients to handle all cryptocurrency requirements in one location. This platform handles the buying and selling of bitcoin and everyday expenditures.

Their wallet provides a multiplatform, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet software, the issue of prepaid cards, a cryptocurrency exchange service, and ready-made business solutions, including an API for payment gateways that support cryptocurrency transactions.

A User-Friendly Platform is the Goal of all Crypto Startups

Customers can only use platforms that are easy to navigate. Especially in the crypto niche, tons of users have rated many platforms with 0-3 stars based on the terrible user experience they had.

OWNR Wallet is suitable for cryptocurrency management. The platform has many banking licenses and collaborates with trustworthy KYC and AML providers. By clicking a few buttons, introducing friends, acquaintances, or subscribers, becoming a partner in the CPA system, or publishing online advertisements, anybody may use it to generate a passive income based on cryptocurrencies.

The P2P model of the cryptocurrency market is preferred because it eliminates the need for a centralized intermediary and allows for direct transactions between buyers and sellers. Hence, OWNR should still investigate peer-to-peer (P2P) trading options. A location where buyers and sellers may interact. In other words, there will be abundant opportunities to convert cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies. However, it is possible to encounter dishonest individuals in P2P trades.

The platform lets customers withdraw cryptocurrencies and receive fiat dollars on a card (Mastercard). Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and TRON may be traded for 2.5% plus $2 internationally. In addition, consumers may pick from over 60 fiat currencies and purchase cryptocurrencies using fiat money for a fee ranging from 3 to 5 percent.

Wrapping Up

Cash will always reign supreme whether a person plans to utilize cryptocurrency for day-to-day spending, long-term investing, or trading. It is essential to convert cryptocurrency holdings into fiat currency in every region of the world, particularly where cryptocurrency has yet to be widely accepted as a method of exchange.