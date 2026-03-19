As of late 2025, there were around 50 prop firms in the UK out of the over 300 active companies globally. And new firms have been launching almost monthly since 2020. Clearly, there is a huge demand for funded trading in the UK, but as is the case in many parts of the world, traders often find it difficult to know which option to pick when considering a move into space.

And since you are here, you’re most likely in need of direction in terms of what firm to choose. This article does more than that. It will show you the five best prop firms in the UK as of now, and then point you to some of the common mistakes traders make when making their choice.

1. OneFunded

OneFunded is the fastest-growing prop firm with a clear trader-first operation model. The firm has quickly become the top option through a combination of transparent operations, trader-focused policies, and innovative features that set it apart from traditional competitors.

The firm operates with full transparency: all rules, including risk limits and consistency requirements, are clearly published on the website. OneFunded is led by CEO Anastasiia Kaplunenko, and the company provides public information about the team on the website. The business is also officially registered in the UK, with company details available on the website.

OneFunded provides simulated funded accounts up to $200,000 through evaluation challenges. They offer accessible entry prices (starting from $16), weekly or bi-weekly payouts, and support all major trading platforms used by prop traders, including MT5, TradeLocker, and cTrader.

OneFunded positions itself as a trader-first prop firm. Support is handled by a real team, not just chatbots, and traders can communicate directly with staff and other traders in an active Discord community.

OneFunded Account Rules & Features

Feature Value Core Flex Flash Evaluation model Two-step evaluation Two-step evaluation Two-step evaluation One-step evaluation Account sizes $2k-$50k $5k-$200k $10k-$200k $2k-$200k Profit target 6% per phase 8 % Phase 1; 5 % Phase 2 7 % Phase 1; 4 % Phase 2 10 % Minimum trading days 4 days 3 days 3 days 5days Daily loss limit 4% 5% 4% 4% Overall loss limit 8% 10% 10% 6% Fee refund policy Non-refundable evaluation fee Fully refundable once the challenge is passed Non-refundable, but grants a free challenge account after success Evaluation fee refunded upon passing Typical price range $16-$137 depending on account size $45-$650 $107-$780 $29-$715 Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Trading Instruments Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Metals Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Metals Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Metals Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Metals Trading Platforms MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader MT5, TradeLocker, cTrader News Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Who it’s ideal for Disciplined traders seeking the lowest entry cost Traders seeking balanced rules and a refundable fee Active traders who want the easiest conditions and no consistency rule Confident traders who want to get funded quickly

Reputation & User Feedback

Prop firms in the UK consistently highlight OneFunded’s operational transparency in trading forums and social media communities. The firm has built its reputation through strict policies rather than marketing claims. Traders report straightforward evaluation experiences and reliable payout processing. Customer support receives particular recognition for responsiveness and practical problem-solving rather than scripted responses.

2. FXIFY

Fxify has set itself apart by offering five distinct evaluation models. Each one is calibrated for specific trader profiles and risk preferences. This diversity allows traders to select challenge structures that complement their proven methodologies rather than forcing strategy adaptation to fit generic evaluation parameters.

The Instant Funding option provides immediate access to capital for experienced traders willing to accept tighter risk constraints. This bypasses evaluation phases entirely. It appeals to traders with documented track records who prefer demonstrating profitability with live capital rather than completing artificial challenges. The Lightning Challenge represents the opposite extreme. It requires aggressive profit generation within seven days. This is ideal for high-frequency traders and scalpers who generate consistent daily returns, making Fxify a top choice among funded trading accounts in the UK.

Fxify’s standard evaluation tiers include One-Phase, Two-Phase, and Three-Phase options. These provide progressively more forgiving parameters. The Three-Phase Challenge offers the highest drawdown limits and lowest daily loss restrictions. This accommodates swing traders and position traders whose strategies involve larger positional risk but demonstrate profitability over extended timeframes.

Cryptocurrency withdrawal support benefits traders. This is particularly valuable for those who prefer holding earnings in digital assets or who face banking complications with international wire transfers. Fxify processes withdrawals through multiple blockchain networks. This provides flexibility for prop trading programs, managing tax considerations or currency conversion timing.

The firm’s add-on system allows customization without forcing traders into expensive premium tiers. Traders can selectively purchase profit split increases from base 75% to 90%, weekend trading permissions, or news trading authorization. They pay only for features their strategies actually require. This modular approach controls costs while maintaining access to necessary functionality.

Fxify Account Rules & Features

Feature Instant Funding Lightning Challenge One-Phase Challenge Two-Phase Challenge Three-Phase Challenge Number of Phases None 1 1 2 3 Time Limit Unlimited 7 days Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Minimum Trading Days 3 3 5 5 per phase 5 per phase Profit Target N/A 5% 10% 10% (P1), 5% (P2) 5% per phase Maximum Daily Loss 8% 3% 3% 4% 5% Maximum Overall Drawdown 8% Trailing 4% Trailing 6% Trailing 10% Trailing 5% Static Challenge Fee From $69 From $59 From $59 From $59 From $39 Profit Split Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Up to 90% Account Sizes $1,000 – $50,000 $10,000 – $100,000 $5,000 – $400,000 $5,000 – $400,000 $5,000 – $400,000 Payout Schedule Bi-weekly (after 14 days) 7 days, then on-demand On-demand (after 5 days) On-demand (after 5 days) On-demand (after 5 days) Scaling Plan No No Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView MT4, MT5, TradingView MT4, MT5, TradingView MT4, MT5, TradingView MT4, MT5, TradingView EAs Allowed No No Yes Yes Yes Copy Trading No Yes (Internal) Yes (Internal/External) Yes (Internal/External) Yes (Internal/External)

Reputation & User Feedback

Fxify receives high marks across multiple review platforms, with traders praising its cryptocurrency payout infrastructure and responsive customer support. The firm maintains positive ratings with specific mention of reliable withdrawal processing and transparent communication regarding rule enforcement. Traders appreciate the clear distinction between evaluation types, making Fxify one of the UK prop firms known for clarity and trader-friendly policies.

Potential Considerations

The evaluation variety, while advantageous, can overwhelm newer traders who are uncertain which model suits their strategy. Fxify does not provide swap-free Islamic accounts. This limits access for Muslim traders seeking Sharia-compliant trading conditions. The Instant Funding option prohibits Expert Advisors and restricts algorithmic traders who might otherwise benefit from immediate capital access, making it essential to understand the prop firms for the traders’ landscape before committing.

3. City Traders Imperium (CTI)

City Traders Imperium (CTI) operates on the premise that sustainable prop trading success requires professional-grade education, not just capital access. The firm has invested heavily in developing comprehensive training programs. These extend beyond generic tutorials and cover institutional trading concepts, market microstructure, and professional psychology. Funded trading accounts participants seeking to elevate their understanding beyond retail tactics find substantial value in CTI’s educational ecosystem.

The mentorship component distinguishes CTI from competitors focused purely on evaluation processing. Funded traders gain access to one-on-one coaching sessions with experienced professionals. These professionals provide strategy feedback, psychological guidance, and technical analysis refinement.

CTI’s educational library covers advanced topics rarely addressed by prop firms. These include order flow analysis, institutional positioning, liquidity mapping, and professional risk management frameworks.

The VIP program introduces unique income stabilization through fixed monthly salaries for elite performers. This hybrid compensation model combines salary plus profit share. It provides traders with a baseline income security while maintaining upside earning potential through trading profits.

CTI permits weekend position holding. This accommodates swing traders whose strategies involve maintaining positions across market gaps. This operational flexibility, combined with platform support for MT4, MT5, and Match-Trader, ensures that funded trading account participants can execute their methodologies without artificial constraints.

City Traders Imperium Account Rules & Features

Feature Two-Step Challenge One-Step Challenge Instant Funding Instant Funding Pro Number of Phases 2 1 0 0 Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Minimum Trading Days 5 per phase 5 3 3 Profit Target 10% (P1), 5% (P2) 8% No target No target Maximum Daily Loss 5% No daily loss No daily loss No daily loss Maximum Overall Drawdown 10% (Absolute) 5% (Trailing) 6% (Absolute) 6% (Absolute) Challenge Fee From $39 From $29 From $69 From $299 Profit Split 80% (scales to 100%) 80% (scales to 100%) 50% (scales to 100%) 50% (scales to 100%) Account Sizes $2.5K – $200K $2.5K – $100K $2.5K – $200K Higher starting level Payout Schedule Weekly Weekly On-demand On-demand Scaling Plan Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $200K Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Match-Trader MT4, MT5, Match-Trader MT4, MT5, Match-Trader MT4, MT5, Match-Trader EAs Allowed Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Copy Trading Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Weekend Holding Allowed Allowed Allowed Allowed Monthly Salary Yes (VIP) No Yes (VIP) Yes (VIP)

Reputation & User Feedback

Traders frequently emphasize CTI’s educational quality and professional community atmosphere in forum discussions. The firm receives recognition for developing traders’ skills rather than simply processing evaluations. However, prop firms for traders maintain lower review volumes compared to mass-market competitors. This reflects CTI’s focus on quality over quantity in trader recruitment.

Potential Considerations

The instant funding programs begin with 50% profit splits, which is lower than competitors’ offering 80–90% from the outset, though this scales to 100% with proven performance. The evaluation process incorporates subjective elements regarding professional trading behavior. This creates less pure objectivity than firms evaluating solely on numerical metrics. The educational focus may not appeal to experienced traders seeking capital access without additional training, making CTI one of the UK prop firms with a learning focus.

4. ThinkCapital

ThinkCapital has earned recognition through deliberately balanced evaluation structures. The firm avoids the extremes of being overly lenient with high failure rates or excessively strict with unrealistic requirements for most strategies. The firm’s rules accommodate competent traders without requiring exceptional performance or unsustainable luck. This results in achievable pass rates for disciplined traders with proven methodologies.

The two-step evaluation requires a 8% profit in phase one and a 5% in phase two. These are targets that systematic traders can reasonably achieve without excessive risk-taking. The 10% maximum drawdown provides adequate breathing room for normal trading variance. The 5% daily loss limit prevents catastrophic single-session failures without restricting legitimate trading activity, making ThinkCapital a reliable option among prop firms.

The platform infrastructure reflects consideration for traders’ technical requirements. ThinkCapital utilizes Trader Evolution and MT5. Both offer professional-grade execution quality with server infrastructure optimized to reduce global latency. Traders competing in high-frequency strategies are not disadvantaged by geographic distance from major liquidity centers.

Withdrawal processing maintains consistency. ThinkCapital supports both traditional bank transfers and cryptocurrency options. Funded trading accounts participants report straightforward payout experiences without unexpected verification delays or arbitrary hold periods.

The profit split structure at 80–85% sits slightly below industry leaders but remains competitive. It ensures traders retain the vast majority of their earnings. For traders prioritizing evaluation fairness over maximizing profit splits, ThinkCapital’s balanced approach represents excellent value among prop trading programs.

ThinkCapital Account Rules & Features

Feature Two-Step Challenge One-Step Challenge Number of Phases 2 1 Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Minimum Trading Days 5 per phase 5 Profit Target 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 10% Maximum Daily Loss 5% 4% Maximum Overall Drawdown 10% 6% Challenge Fee From $39 From $59 Profit Split 80% – 85% 80% – 85% Account Sizes $5,000 – $200,000 $5,000 – $100,000 Payout Schedule Bi-weekly Bi-weekly Scaling Plan Yes, up to $2M Yes, up to $1M Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto Trading Platforms MT5, Trader Evolution MT5, Trader Evolution EAs Allowed Yes Yes Copy Trading Yes (with verification) Yes (with verification)

Reputation & User Feedback

Traders consistently describe ThinkCapital as fair and reasonable in trading community discussions. This may be less exciting than superlatives used for other firms, but it reflects the practical reliability that serious traders value. The firm’s transparent communication regarding rules and payout procedures earns trust through operational predictability, making it one of the most reliable prop firms for traders known for consistency and fairness.

Potential Considerations

The $200,000 maximum account size limit scaling potential compared to firms offering million-dollar pathways. The 85% maximum profit split falls below the 90–100% offered by some competitors. However, these limitations represent minor concessions for traders prioritizing fair evaluations and operational reliability, making ThinkCapital a strong choice among funded trading accounts.

5. The5ers

The5ers operates fundamentally differently from competitors, focused on rapid evaluation cycles and quick funding. The firm explicitly targets traders who measure success in years rather than months. It focuses on building systematic approaches to consistent profitability rather than chasing immediate returns.

The Bootcamp Program shows this methodology through its three-phase structure. Each phase requires only 5% profit. While competitors demand 8-10% targets, The5ers prioritizes demonstrating consistency over extended periods.

The scaling potential represents The5ers’ primary competitive advantage. Efficient capital management can help traders grow from $100,000 to $4 million. Profit splits scale from 50% initially to 100% at elite tiers. For traders committed to building institutional-scale trading operations, this long-term pathway enhances the scaling limit. The firms offered capping at $200,000–$500,000, making The5ers a good choice for ambitious, long-term traders.

The High-Stakes Program accommodates experienced traders seeking faster progression through two phases with more generous parameters. The Hyper Growth Program provides the most aggressive option for confident traders. They accept tighter constraints in exchange for quick capital access.

Platform support through MT5 and MatchTrader provides funded trading accounts to participants under professional execution environments. The unlimited time on evaluations removes pressure that often drives poor decision-making.

The5ers Account Rules & Features

Feature Bootcamp Program High-Stakes Program Hyper Growth Program Number of Phases 3 2 1 Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Minimum Trading Days 5 3 profitable days per phase 0 Profit Target 5% (all phases) 8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2) 10% Maximum Daily Loss 4% 5% 6% Maximum Overall Drawdown 6% Trailing / 5% Trailing (Funded) 10% Trailing 6% Trailing Challenge Fee From $39 (partial, paid in full upon funding) From $210 (full fee) From $120 (full fee) Profit Split 50%, scales to 100% 80%, scales to 100% 50%, scales to 100% Account Sizes $5K – $250K (Evaluation) / Starts at $100K (Funded) $5K – $100K (Evaluation) / Starts at $5K (Funded) $10K – $40K (Evaluation) / Starts at $10K (Funded) Payout Schedule Bi-weekly Bi-weekly Bi-weekly Scaling Plan Yes, up to $4M Yes, up to $4M Yes, aggressive scaling Trading Instruments Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto Trading Platforms MT5, MatchTrader MT5, MatchTrader MT5, MatchTrader EAs Allowed Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Copy Trading Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions) Yes (with restrictions)

Reputation & User Feedback

Prop traders highlight the realistic profit targets and transparent scaling structure. The firm’s patient approach attracts traders who are frustrated by competitors’ rapid results. This creates a community-focused approach rather than quick gains.

Potential Considerations

The three-phase Bootcamp requires significant time investment that aggressive traders find frustrating. The initial 50% profit split on some programs represents the industry’s lowest starting point. However, this improves substantially with proven performance. The methodical growth model fundamentally conflicts with traders seeking rapid account expansion and immediate high earnings, making The5ers a notable option among the UK prop firms

Common Mistakes Traders Make When Choosing a Prop Firm

Each of the companies covered here has unique features that make it a good choice. But even with all this information at one’s disposal, it is not uncommon for traders to stumble at the selection stage. We highlight some of the common pitfalls below:

1. Treating UK Registration as Optional

Some prop firms available in the UK are registered overseas. Some operate in a regulatory grey area, and traders often overlook this point. They see a massive profit split or low entry fee and assume the operational details will sort themselves out. This can be a costly mistake.

All UK-registered firms must comply with local consumer protections and are subject to British contract law. An entity that is subject to local laws offers greater transparency and legal recourse than a shell corporation in an offshore jurisdiction. As such, before signing up:

Check the firm’s name on Companies House and look for a registered office address in England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

Confirm that the company has identifiable directors, because these can be held accountable for delayed payouts or unfair rule changes.

2. Overlooking Platform Compatibility

Most prop firms indicate the trading platforms they support. For example, OneFunded allows trading via cTrader and TradeLocker, and soon MetaTrader 5. PipFarm is cTrader-exclusive, and Trade The Pool routes through Interactive Brokers.

As you can see, it would be to your great disadvantage if you selected a firm that doesn’t support a platform you’re familiar with. And that means that before committing:

Examine the firm’s supported platforms and choose one that aligns with your current workflow.

Factor in the time spent mastering new software.

Consider platform costs. Some companies cover data feeds and platform fees, and others pass them on to traders.

3. Prioritizing Profit Splits Over Pass Probability

Ninety percent profit splits sound better than eighty percent. On paper, the math is simple: a higher split equals higher earnings, but the same might not hold water in practice. The calculation is often contingent on many factors.

When comparing firms, ensure you calculate the expected value of the evaluation. That means weighing the profit split against the probability of passing. Also, review rulebooks carefully because they determine if you see the high split in practice.

4. Misreading Payout Timelines and Thresholds

It is quite common for traders to focus on getting funded. After all, that is the goal of signing up with a prop firm. The problem is that if you forget things like the conditions for withdrawing rewards, you may never enjoy the profits of your trades.

Beyond frequency, also check the minimum thresholds. Some firms require $100 in withdrawable profits before you can request a payout. Others set higher bars. And the payment method also matters. For instance, some firms support crypto transfers for smaller amounts and bank transfers for larger ones.

5. Underestimating the True Cost of Multiple Attempts

Industry data suggests that most traders do not pass prop firm challenges on their first try. And yet, traders often budget for a single entry fee, which is kind of surprising. No wonder they can’t keep trying once the first attempt falls through.

So, to avoid this mistake, you should:

Budget for multiple attempts

Opt for firms with refundable fees or discounted resets

Weigh programs with unlimited durations and more lenient rules against shorter, high-pressure evaluations that could force frequent resets.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before making any investment decisions, you should seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information presented. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.