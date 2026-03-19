There was an embarrassing moment for James Cleverly as he tried – and failed – to play a compilation of Kemi Badenoch’s best bits.

Cleverly was speaking at the Tories’ local election campaign launch when he was about to introduce party leader Badenoch.

But the plan was that before she came on stage to speak, a compilation video of her best bits as leader would be played to those in attendance.

However, technical issues meant the compilation couldn’t be played, causing an awkward moment for all involved.

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After a couple of attempts at playing the video, Cleverly eventually gave up.

Of course, this set everyone up for the same joke – that Badenoch didn’t have any highlights.

On X, Labour MP Jonathan Brash quipped: “I think it worked fine.”

I think it worked fine. https://t.co/Y7FlPpolQP — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) March 19, 2026

His Labour colleague Natalie Fleet said the technical fault “speaks for the nation.”

When a tech fault speaks for the nation! https://t.co/zL3tMnQfzo — Natalie Fleet MP (@NatalieFleetMP) March 19, 2026

The Lib Dems got in on the act by sharing the clip with the caption: “Cleverly played all the Kemi highlights going.”

Think you've got the caption wrong – Cleverly played all the Kemi highlights going. https://t.co/Yqs9AGWdYz — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 19, 2026

And plenty of others had the same reaction…

Oh dear, that is so tragic😂

You do wonder how many *best bits* of Kemi there was to show. 🤔 — KathyC (@CaddyKathl51230) March 19, 2026

It did work. That was it there are no best bits! — DE 🌹 (@DawnEva69330636) March 19, 2026