Ed Balls was left visibly irritated during a fiery broadcast clash after Green Party leader Zack Polanski challenged why the former Labour heavyweight was being allowed to interrogate him on national television.

In the clip, which has been widely shared online, Polanski pointedly referred to Balls as a Labour politician while questioning his role as an impartial interviewer. While Balls has not served as a Labour MP since losing his Morley and Outwood seat in 2015, Polanski’s remarks appeared aimed at highlighting his deep political roots – and his ongoing proximity to power through his marriage to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

👏 Well done to @ZackPolanski for calling it out.



Former Labour minister @edballs,

married to the Foreign Secretary denying he’s not a Labour politicians is peak whataboutery!



Ed’ reaction 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CUh0hmLFbD — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) April 27, 2026

The exchange quickly gained traction on social media, where supporters praised Polanski for “saying what many were thinking” about establishment media and political bias. Some users lauded the Green leader for challenging what they saw as Westminster insiders continuing to dominate public discourse despite no longer holding elected office.

Balls, however, reacted furiously to the suggestion, pushing back hard against the implication that his questioning was politically compromised.

The moment has reignited debate around political broadcasting, media neutrality, and whether former senior politicians can ever truly separate themselves from party affiliations when scrutinising rivals on major platforms. For Polanski’s supporters, it was a sharp example of the Greens attempting to position themselves against what they view as an increasingly blurred line between media and the traditional political class.