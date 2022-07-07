Nadhim Zahawi has stabbed Boris Johnson in the back with a letter urging the PM to “go now”.

In a stunning move, the newly appointed chancellor, who replaced Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, claims he only took the role “out of loyalty”.

Zahawi wrote: “If people have thought poorly of me for that decision, it is criticism I am willing to shoulder.”

He added: “Yesterday, I made clear to the Prime Minister alongside my colleagues in No10 that there was only one direction where this was going, and that he should leave with dignity.

“Out of respect, and in the hopes that he would listen to an old friend of 30 years, I kept this counsel private.

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this Government at this late hour.

“Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now.”

Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now. pic.twitter.com/F2iKT1PhvC — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 7, 2022

Reaction on social media following his latest moves has been fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

Nadhim Zahawi forcing himself into the role of chancellor then using it to destroy the prime minister is proper game of thrones stuff — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 6, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi has been Chancellor for less than 24 hours and he's already tried to oust his own boss, faced the threat of reshuffle, and is being investigated by National Crime Agency over his finances.



Less than 24 hours. — Cameron Archibald (@MammothWhale) July 6, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi saying he has no confidence in the man who made him Chancellor 24 hours ago is the plot twist we deserve as a nation. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) July 6, 2022

If Nadhim Zahawi resigns, I'm never going to stop laughing. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 6, 2022

Related: Deluded trends as PM’s woes deepen with a leadership challenger and MORE resignations