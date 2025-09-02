Zack Polanski has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer, saying he was “elected on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn” and accusing him of “despicable” politics in government.

On Tuesday, Polanski was voted the new leader of the Green Party, as he secured a landslide win over the joint ticket of Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay by 20,411 votes to 3,705.

Speaking after his win, Polanski – who has advocated for a bolder approach of eco-populism from the Greens – was asked if he would ever consider working with Keir Starmer in government.

It’s safe to say his answer left little doubt.

Polanski claimed said Starmer was “someone who got elected on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn, who made lots of promises to protect communities, to bring about a left-wing change in this country, to stand up for some of the poorest communities.”

He continued: “And what we’ve had in Keir Starmer is despicable in terms of politics. It is someone who has sold those communities out.”

Polanski went on to hit out at the prime minister for not condemning the rhetoric of Nigel Farage, accusing Starmer of “implicitly nodding to” some of Farage’s comments.

“So I can’t imagine any scenario where I would want to work with Sir Keir Starmer,” he added.