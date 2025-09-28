The new leader of the Green Party is proving to be an adept communicator. Zack Polanski, who recently romped to the top-job within the left-leaning party, has been rallying against the public services in private hands – and he’s now calling for nationalisation across the board.

Zack Polanski launches bid to bring down utility bills

Polanski, a self-styled ‘eco-populist’, has turned his attention to causes beyond environmentalism in recent months. Although his latest tirade against British water companies – and the sewage they’re dumping across the country – still resonates with traditional Green values.

He has lashed out at the privatisation ‘experiment’, arguing that it has been an abject failure.

“It’s often talked about, that taking water into public hands would be an experiment. It’s completely the other way round. Privatisation was the experiment – it has utterly failed. These companies took our water infrastructure with zero debt, and left it billions of pounds in debt.” | Zack Polanski

Water companies must also be targeted for nationalisation, says Green leader

Speaking on a podcast with comedian Nish Kumar, Mr. Polanski made it clear that his priority is to lower household bills for everyone, sharing his staunch belief that all of our utility companies ‘should be nationalised’ and removed from private control.

He has labelled the current model as ‘exploitative’, taking advantage of the British public and their need to access basic services. Polanski also stressed that the time to have the conversation about public ownership is now – and he’s more than happy to lead from the front.

“They’re pumping sewage into the water. And charging us extra for the privilege. I want to lower people’s bills. People in this country are tired and exhausted. Wages are not going up but bills are going up. We need to lower bills and raise wages.”

“One way to do this is to stop this exploitation of everyone in this country who uses a water company sold off for private profit at our expense, and we’re paying the consequences for that. Nothing we need should be in private hands – all of our utilities should be nationalised.” | Zack Polanski

You can watch Zack Polanski’s discussion about nationalisation with Nish Kumar here: