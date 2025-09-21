A former Labour MP has joined the Green party amid a surge in members following the election of its new “eco-populist” leader Zack Polanski.

Thelma Walker, who served as an MP from 2017 to 2019, has explained the two reasons she has joined the party, talking exclusively with The London Economic.

It comes as the Greens skyrocketed to over 77,000 paid-up members this week, over a 10 per cent increase since the start of the month.

Walker said: “I have just joined the Green Party. I didn’t intend to join any political party, as I felt staying independent and achieving a Labour and Green alliance could cut through. Then two things happened.

“First, the leadership of Zack Polanski. He is confronting the issues people care about, speaking to the media, and listening to understand the struggles of ordinary people.

Polanski talked with The London Economic earlier this month

“Secondly, the embarrassing meltdown of Your Party has shown neither Zara Sultana or Jeremy Corbyn are fit to lead a party following their very public spat.

“So here I am, ready to help in whatever way I can to end inequality, fight fascism and deliver an eco-socialist government.”

Almost 1,400 people signed up to the Greens in the 24 hours after the Your Party row emerged, in which Corbyn and his allies referred Sultana to the information watchdog after claims that she started collecting membership subscriptions without authority.

In a statement to the Guardian, Zack Polanski said his focus was “to keep growing the Green party and to be a voice for bold leadership”.

He added: “My door is always open for conversations with Jeremy and Zarah, two people committed to making our country fairer who I really respect. But today I’m focused on what I can do towards that end, and that’s to keep growing the movement within the Green party.”