Lee Anderson was left red-faced after he was heckled for not paying his TV licence during PMQs.

On Wednesday, the Reform MP stood up in the Commons and said he had seen on the TV that “Labour backbenchers are revolting.”

Clearly setting up a gag about Labour MPs, Anderson was then interrupted as an MP pointed out that the Ashfield MP has proudly bragged in the past about not paying his TV licence.

The MP could be heard repeatedly shouting towards Anderson “You don’t have a TV licence” and questioning how he had therefore managed to see the reporting.

The heckling clearly got to Anderson who got into a huff before the speaker intervened.

Once Anderson had finished his question, deputy PM David Lammy, who was stepping in for Keir Starmer whilst he is on his visit to China, delivered a brutal response.

Lammy said: “I think I once campaigned with the honourable gentleman who was a member of the Labour Party.

“And it’s been said of him that when he left, he enhanced the IQ of the Labour Party, and the party that he went to.”

You can watch the moment below.

🚨 WATCH: Reform MP Lee Anderson says he saw on the TV yesterday that Labour MPs are "revolting"



MP: "But you don't have a TV licence… how do you watch TV?"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/imDYK66EPz — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 28, 2026

Earlier this month, Anderson said he had not had a TV licence for 10 years and called for the BBC to become a subscription service.

It’s not been a great few days for Anderson, who was involved in an embarrassing gaffe over the weekend after carrying out some by-election campaigning – in the wrong constituency.