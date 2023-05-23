Pressure continues to mount on Rishi Sunak to order an inquiry into whether Suella Braverman breached the ministerial code.

Labour will use an urgent question from deputy leader Angela Rayner in the Commons to raise the issue.

Mrs Braverman smiled as she arrived in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak is reportedly looking at emails in which officials raised concerns about the Cabinet minister’s request for help last autumn to arrange a private speed awareness course for her.

The Home Secretary has been accused of breaching the ministerial code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to assist with a private matter.

Mrs Braverman insists she did “nothing untoward”. She admitted speeding, paid a fine and took penalty points on her driving licence.

But she did not deny asking officials for help in trying to arrange a one-to-one speed awareness course rather than joining fellow motorists on the programme, which allows people with minor offences to avoid getting points on their licences.

Raising the issue in the House of Commons, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper effectively did Sunak’s job for him with a career-ending monologue.

Watch it in full below:

Suella Braverman wouldnt answer basic factual Qs on what she asked civil servants or her advisor



Home Secretary’s job is ensuring fair law enforcement for all, not to seek special treatment for herself



If she can’t get a grip on her own behaviour how can she grip anything else? pic.twitter.com/KhZRnh6X7z — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) May 22, 2023

