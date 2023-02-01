Yvette Cooper launched a blistering attack on Suella Braverman in the Commons – telling MPs: “I don’t really know what she does.”

The shadow Home Secretary urged her Tory counterpart to “get out of the way and let somebody else do the job” as she lashed out over the government’s crime failings.

Braverman sheepishly grinned as the Labour frontbencher said she “doesn’t get let out much” and branded her “the shadow of a Home Secretary”.

Cooper said: “It’s good to see the Home Secretary here today because we don’t see her that much and, if I’m honest, I don’t really know what she does.”

“The DLUHC Secretary (Michael Gove) has been put in charge of doing anti-social behaviour,” Ms Cooper told the Commons.

“The Prime Minister has taken charge on small boats. The navy has been in charge of patrolling the Channel – it didn’t work, did it? No.”

She added that Gove has taken on the Prevent review and running Homes for Ukraine, while Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride were running legal migration police.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is running asylum accommodation “because when the Home Secretary was in charge she broke the law”, Cooper continued, adding: “The security minister (Tom Tugendhat) has taken over security policy because she can’t be trusted not to leak.”

Watch the clip below:

