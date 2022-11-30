Ed Miliband has slammed Grant Shapps for the government’s ambiguous stance on new onshore wind farms.
Rishi Sunak is facing a growing Tory mutiny over the present construction moratorium.
Sunak committed to “scrap plans to relax the ban on onshore wind” during the Tory leadership election last summer.
Downing Street, on the other hand, has set the ground for a humiliating U-turn by stating that the prime minister now wants to hear from all sides of the issue before reaching a final decision.
Yesterday in the House of Commons, Miliband, the shadow climate change minister, attempted to capitalise on Tory infighting by going head-to-head with Shapps.
You can watch the exchange in full below:
Related: Increasing number of nurses join UK register from ‘red list’ countries