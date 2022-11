You can watch the exchange in full below:

Yesterday in the House of Commons, Miliband, the shadow climate change minister, attempted to capitalise on Tory infighting by going head-to-head with Shapps.

Downing Street, on the other hand, has set the ground for a humiliating U-turn by stating that the prime minister now wants to hear from all sides of the issue before reaching a final decision.

Sunak committed to “scrap plans to relax the ban on onshore wind” during the Tory leadership election last summer.

Ed Miliband has slammed Grant Shapps for the government’s ambiguous stance on new onshore wind farms.

