The woman who doused Nigel Farage with a McDonald’s milkshake during the general election has pleaded guilty to assault by battering and criminal damage.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London to face charges stemming from an incident that occurred in Clacton in June, shortly after the Reform UK leader had launched his campaign.

She had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

“This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected member of parliament.

“I take a serious view of these offences.

“I am seeking a pre-sentence report, which will consider all options for sentence.”

The 25-year-old has been granted unconditional bail, with her sentencing hearing set for the morning of 16th December.

In a witness statement read out in court, Farage said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

He added: “I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign.”

