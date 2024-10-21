It has been an astonishing 35 since Back to the Future Part II hit cinema screens in 1989, with visions of flying cars, hoverboards and self-lacing shoes among the futuristic predictions made by its creators.

While many of the film’s outlandish predictions remain just that, a surprising number of its seemingly far-fetched ideas have since materialised in our modern world.

From technological breakthroughs to everyday conveniences, some of the futuristic concepts once thought to exist only in a Hollywood script are now part of our reality – and in no other sector is that more prevalent than in banking.

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital and information officer at NatWest, said: “We’ve seen incredible advancements in banking over the last few decades, and the pace of change is only accelerating”.

With October 21st 2024 marking the official Back to the Future Day, marking the iconic date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown visited the future, NatWest has reflected on the futuristic vision presented in the movie and reveals which of the banking and technology trends it predicted have become part of our everyday reality:

5 Back to the Future Part II predictions that came true

Mobile/Wireless Payments

Back to the Future Part II teased the idea of everyday payments made without cash, and today, mobile and wireless payments have made that vision a reality. Platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless card payments have become the norm, enabling seamless transactions without the need for physical cash or cards. These innovations have made transactions faster, more secure, and widely accepted, changing the way we handle daily payments. Biometric Security/Fingerprint Recognition

In the movie’s futuristic world, we saw the concept of biometric security through fingerprint scanning. Today, this technology is commonplace, with banking apps and devices using both fingerprint and facial recognition for authentication. Biometric security has made banking safer and more accessible, offering customers highly secure ways to protect their finances by verifying their identity through unique traits. Whether through fingerprints, facial scans or voice recognition, these methods provide an additional layer of security that can help prevent unauthorised access. Voice-Activated Technology

The movie portrayed voice commands as a way to control devices, a concept that is now a reality with smart assistants like Siri and Alexa. In banking, voice recognition is already being used to verify identity and help with fraud prevention. As voice technology continues to advance, we can expect it to become more integrated into financial services, offering even greater convenience. In the future, we could see even more applications of voice-based interactions, with the potential for avatar agents to represent customer service in virtual environments. Video Communication

One of the most memorable technologies in the film was video calls. What was once a futuristic concept is now a part of daily life, with video communication platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams being widely used across industries—including banking. Many financial institutions now offer video consultations and remote customer service, allowing clients to manage their finances without the need to leave their living room. Smart Glasses and Hands-Free Technology

Marty McFly’s smart glasses are another Back to the Future prediction that has come to life. Today, devices like Apple Vision Pro combine augmented reality (AR) and gesture-based control, offering an immersive, hands-free experience. NatWest has explored these concepts too—even creating a scrum room in the Metaverse to showcase how virtual environments might allow future collaboration. Hands-free technology is also advancing in gaming and other industries, echoing the playful predictions of the film.

