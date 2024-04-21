While we are at it, we’d also like to rule ourselves out of winning the lottery. Liz Truss continues to advocate for herself and herself only, but was quick to backtrack on comments she made earlier this week.

Will Liz Truss be Prime Minister again?

During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, the six-week Prime Minister was directly asked if she would consider a return to 10 Downing Street, and she responded with a very direct ‘no’. This, just days after she hinted there’d be another run for office.

Her about turn from ‘never ruling anything out’ to a one-word refusal comes as the Tories face an electoral oblivion. Most polls now have the governing party struggling to scrape 20% of the public’s support.

And, if she ends up running against a lettuce again, her track record immediately puts her on the back-foot.

No apology forthcoming from former PM

Liz Truss’ flip-flopping was also punctuated by attempts to rewrite history in her favour. She rejected the offer to apologise to Brits, after her proposed mini-Budget pushed the economy into free-fall and sent mortgage rates spiraling.

She once again reference a ‘deep state’ conspiracy, and claimed that ‘every country in the world’ faced similar issues to the UK at the time. As we’ve come to expect, the contentious politician further refused to accept any accountability:

“The issues I faced in office were not being able to deliver the agenda I’d set out because of a deep resistance within the British economic establishment. I think it’s wrong to suggest that I’m responsible for British people paying higher mortgages.”

“That is something that has happened in every country in the free world. I faced real resistance and actions by the Bank of England that undermined my policy and created the problems in the markets.” | Liz Truss