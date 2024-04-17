Liz Truss’s reported book advance has been leaked on social media – and it is absolutely pitiful.

The former prime minister has said she wants to “share the lessons” from her time in government as she releases a book recounting her tumultuous 49 days as prime minister.

Titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former foreign secretary’s book is touted as a warning against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”.

The Conservative MP has included recollections of her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

It is published in the UK by Biteback and in the US by Regnery Publishing as she also seeks an audience in the States.

Truss was forced out of office in October after the budget of £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts outlined by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked an economic crisis.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she expanded on her fear for the future of the West, warning of persistent low growth, and that “our culture is being questioned, even basic things like human biology”.

She has also hit the media circuit to plug the book, but has had to field the inevitable questions:

According to Joe Oliver, Truss has been paid an advance of just £1,512 from Biteback and a mere £6,160 by Regnery Publishing.

It could be that the advance is a quarter payment, but still, compared to the figures received by her predecessors, it’s a little on the low side!

Reported advance paid for Prime Ministerial memoirs

Margaret Thatcher in 1993 – £3,500,000 (circa £7.2 million today)



Tony Blair in 2007 – £4,600,000 (circa £7.4 million today, which was donated to the Royal British Legion)



Liz Truss in 2023 – £1512.88. — Joe Oliver (@joe_oliver) April 17, 2024

