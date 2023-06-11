Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Police Scotland said she is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

Ms Sturgeon, “by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform”, a spokeswoman for the ex-first minister said.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so,” she said.

Why has Nicola Surgeon been arrested?

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of a police investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021, reaching its peak in April this year with the arrests of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell and then party treasurer Colin Beattie.

Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Heavy handed

Some close to the party – including its former head of communications, Murray Foote, and ex-Sturgeon aide Noel Dolan – viewed the actions of police as heavy handed.

But Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has defended the probe.

“Operation Branchform (the police inquiry into the SNP’s finances) has been a long-going investigation,” he said.

“Police Scotland were asked to look at a number of assertions that were being made – we always do that, it is our duty – then we seek evidence to see if there is any substance in them.

“Then, as matters progress, at an appropriate time we discuss that with independent prosecutors under the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

