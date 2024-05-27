The first few days of the election campaign have been eventful, to say the least. Although Keir Starmer and Labour have taken a steadier approach, Rishi Sunak and the Tories are already causing chaos – not least with their National Service scheme.

"The desperation of this national service policy, a sort of teenage dad's army! Paid for, I kid you not, by cancelling levelling up funding. This is a clear choice, levelling up & the NHS with Labour or more desperate chaos with the Tories, that's the choice." says Keir Starmer pic.twitter.com/aG1eMhF8YD — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 27, 2024

How would National Service work in the UK?

Over the weekend, the PM confirmed that he’d look to introduce a ‘mandatory’ programme of National Service for 18-year-olds, ranging from military placements to voluntary positions in the community. The policy, however, went down like a lead balloon.

MPs within the Conservative Party have admitted that the proposals have been ‘sprung on them’, indicating the levels of desperation that are currently gripping Tory HQ. As it stands, Labour remain the overwhelming favourites to win this election.

Keir Starmer stitches-up Rishi Sunak with National Service takedown

In the last 36 hours or so, the notion of National Service – which would allegedly come into force if Sunak retains his role as Prime Minister – has been largely derided. And Keir Starmer may have just landed the killer blow.

The Labour leader openly mocked Sunak for having ‘a new election campaign everyday’, before slamming the funding model for this latest policy. Sir Keir was enraged by suggestions that levelling-up cash would be used to force through National Service.

He also branded the scheme as a ‘Teenage Dad’s Army’, providing us with the zinger of the day:

“The desperation of this National Service policy, is a sort of teenage dad’s army! Paid for, and I kid you not, by cancelling leveling up funding. This is a clear choice – leveling up and the NHS with Labour, or more desperate chaos with the Tories.” | Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer tells Israel to cease offensives against Palestine

During the event in West Sussex, Starmer was also quizzed on matters such as the Rwanda Policy and events taking place in Rafah. Regarding the latter, he directly implored Israel to stop its assault against Palestine: