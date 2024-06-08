The will of the people appears to have shifted tremendously over the last eight years or so – and SNP leader Stephen Flynn drew a rapturous applause on Friday night, after he called out Brexit for ‘doing more economic damage than COVID-19’.

Who is Stephen Flynn?

Flynn put in an assured performance at BBC debate, which was attended by political heavyweights including Angela Rayner, Penny Mordaunt, and Daisy Cooper. Nigel Farage also featured on the seven-person guest list.

He proved to be something of a lightning rod for Mr. Flynn, who also garnered a favourable reaction when he listed the benefits of immigration – directly challenging the gripes raised by the leader of the Reform Party.

SNP leader cooks major political parties over Brexit, immigration rhetoric

The Scotsman said that migrants were ‘an essential part’ of the British economy, and called upon all Brits to end the demonisation of foreign UK residents and to stop ‘being lead along’ by right-wing figures. Again, it was well received.

Nigel Farage branded ‘snake oil salesman’ by fired-up Flynn

Flynn called both Conservative and Labour out for engaging in a ‘race to the bottom’ over immigration – but he saved his sternest criticism for the ‘conspiracy of silence’ both parties are accused of in regards to Brexit.

He boldly stated that leaving the EU had caused more economic damage than the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, estimating that Brexit has left the UK with a ‘£40bn tax deficit’. Farage, meanwhile, was left looking sheepish…

“Brexit has impacted the economy more than the COVID-19 pandemic. It has put your food bills up uneccisarily. It has been an unmitigated disaster for us all. That’s why you need to ignore the snake oil salesman who delivered Brexit.”

“You must also challenge the Labour Party and the Conservative Party about why they won’t rejoin the single market. Brexit has wiped £40bn off tax receipts out of the UK. The Tories did this because they were terrified about Nigel Farage.” | Stephen Flynn